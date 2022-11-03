Read full article on original website
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
ETF Asset Report of October
Wall Street was upbeat in October, with the S&P 500 adding 7.9%, the Dow Jones gaining as much as 14%, the Nasdaq adding 1.6% and the Russell 2000 jumping 8.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has just logged its best month since 1976 in October. Focus on value stocks, favorable...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Here's Why ChargePoint, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Moved Today
It's a busy week for some high-profile quarterly reports in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Ahead of those business and operational updates, stocks in the sector have been mixed today. ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were all down at least 3% in...
Teladoc (TDOC) Up 1.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Visits
Teladoc Health, Inc.'s TDOC shares rose 1.6% since it reported earnings on Oct 26, 2022. It reported strong third-quarter results, supported by increased visits and memberships, as well as higher utilization. Solid contributions from access and visit fees benefited the results. The positives were partially offset by a rise in expenses.
Daily Dividend Report: ALV,AAON,L,ARMK,ENR
Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its quarterly dividend will be increased by 3% to 66 cents per share, from 64 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2022. "Autoliv remains committed to creating value for shareholders and the Board of Directors is pleased to approve a higher dividend payout this quarter," says Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The dividend will be payable on Friday, December 9, 2022 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, November 22. The ex-date will be Monday, November 21.
American Equity (AEL) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decrease Y/Y
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company AEL reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8%. The bottom line decreased 32.2% year over year. The quarterly results reflected higher annuity product charges, net investment income and lower expenses, offset by...
What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s XRAY third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses. The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to an ongoing internal investigation....
Here's Why Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) had soared 11.8% higher as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the drugmaker provided its third-quarter update prior to the opening of trading. Reata reported Q3 collaboration revenue of $540,000 and a net loss of $79 million, or $2.16...
Greece's Alpha Bank reports lower Q3 profit, upbeat for 2023
ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank ACBr.AT, Greece's third-largest lender by market value, reported lower net earnings in July-to-September compared with the second quarter on weaker fees and commissions but stronger net interest income. Alpha Bank, which is 9% owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported net earnings...
