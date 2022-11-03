Read full article on original website
Related
Joanna Gaines Shares How To Be Vulnerable With Your Kids
As parents, we wish we could have all the answers for our kids. We hope to be a safe space for them to come to when they’re feeling down or having problems at school. However, sometimes, it’s our kids who end up giving us some of those answers and teaching us about what it means to be a vulnerable human. Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines knows this too.
Seriously, What Age Is A Tween? (And Can We Return-To-Sender?)
In the words of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, "Everything has changed." The song may not have even been released yet when your probable tween was born, but boy, does it seem to apply to the current situation. Overnight, your precious baby has seemingly turned into a moody, opinionated, stinky tween swamp monster. You love them! But, uh... mostly because you have to. How did this happen? What age is a tween anyway? You thought you had more time until you reached this point.
Therapists Who Go To Therapy Are Sharing The Best Advice They Ever Received During Their Own Sessions, And These Are Profound
"We’re so often told that we have to let it all out, or work through all of our problems to be 'healed.' Sometimes that’s impractical for so many reasons."
New Research Proves Parents Aren’t Crazy & That Toddlers Truly Just Stop Napping Out Of Nowhere
Nap time. It can be the one hour or two a day when a parent gets to catch up on the millions of other things they have to do, or, if they are really lucky, take a whole 15 minutes to themselves. Unfortunately, there tends to be a time —...
How Do You Explain Death To Your Kid When You’re An Atheist?
Where do we go when we die? What happens to our bodies, our souls, or our essence? Almost every religion has an answer to this age-old question. But what if you don't subscribe to a religion? Parents who don't believe in a god or gods might have difficulty answering that question — and kids ask all the questions. So how, exactly, can you comfort your kid over the death of someone special? If you don't believe in heaven, do you still tell your kid that Grandpa is in a better place?
The 8 Best Toys For Tummy Time — So Your Little One Doesn’t Protest The Mat
Did you know that it’s almost never too early for babies to begin a tummy time routine? According to Dr. Laura Purdy, MD, babies can begin practicing tummy time “as soon as the umbilical cords fall off! Babies this young may not be awake much during the day but when they do have small windows of awake time, tummy time is great to start!” In fact, an early introduction to tummy time encourages gross motor skills right from the start — strengthening their muscles and building towards crucial developmental milestones. And the best toys for tummy time up the fun factor to help keep them engaged longer.
Is There A “Normal” Age To Start Shaving? How To Tell When Your Kid’s Ready
I think most of us have shaving stories from our youth. Mine? My mom thought it would be stupid for me to shave since I was blonde, and she insisted no one could see my leg hair. She felt the "smooth leg" goal was a senseless standard put on women and said I'd regret starting. So, she did not teach me. There came a day when another girl made fun of my body hair, and then I found Mom's razor and did my best to teach myself.
Aimee Song Talks The Importance Of Support Systems In Video Series 'Matrescence'
Anthropologists have a word for the often-radical shift into motherhood: “matrescence.” This chapter of intense change is one — as many new moms can attest — of physical and emotional transformation, and can also be, quite truthfully, very hard. In a new interview series, made in...
The Best Pretend Play Toys To Engage the Imagination, According to a Teacher
Parenting is full of difficult moments we talk about here at Scary Mommy at length and without shame. Like how getting pregnant is complicated, mom rage is real, and oh, by the way, we’re all losing our hair. But it’s also full of rich, magical moments you want to bottle up forever. One of those magical moments is without a doubt the awakening of the imagination, and the best pretend play toys help your kids get there. When your kiddo puts an empty spoon or cup to their mouth and you nudge your partner, “Look! She’s pretending!”
The 15 Best Toys That Encourage Crawling, According To A Pediatrician
Crawling is a milestone in any baby’s life that’s exciting (yay, they’re moving on their own!) and also slightly worrisome (oh no, they’re moving on their own). But because some babies need a little nudge to get moving, there are many toys that not only help motivate them but also help them learn and develop fine motor skills as well. The best toys that encourage crawling are engaging enough to get babies to move toward the toy — think sounds, lights, movement — and eventually chase after it.
I'll Never Regret Having Three Kids Under 3
I had all three of my kids, right after another, stacked one on top of the other. It wasn’t the plan — but I’m so glad I did. I woke up one morning around the time of my first child’s first birthday, and I had the overwhelming feeling we needed to start trying again. This caught me by surprise, to be honest. I still can’t believe how many people asked me when I would have another child after my oldest was born. Wading through the hormonal soup and trying to find my rhythm with a newborn, the only answer that made sense was: “When the first one starts school.” The truth was, I couldn’t wrap my head around taking care of two children. I didn’t think there was a way I could love another child as much as I loved him. And I had no idea if my body could handle another birth since I still couldn’t walk properly when he was six weeks old because I tore and bruised so badly.
What I've Learned Parenting A Constantly Sick Kid
It started when she was in preschool. One night, she woke up sounding like an accordion as she struggled for each high-pitched breath of air. We rushed her to the hospital, where they gave her steroids. We left the hospital at dawn and I felt heavy with guilt. When she...
Wait, Is My Child The Bully? 8 Signs An Expert Says You Shouldn’t Ignore
In early October, Scary Mommy tapped family therapist and behavior analyst Laurie Singer for insights on how to tell if a child is being bullied, leaving readers with this additional food for thought: What if my kid is the bully? Any parent of a child that’s been on the receiving end of bullying knows just how heartbreaking of a situation it is — but it’s no easier to be the parent of the bully either. And much like children who are bullied, it can be difficult for parents to spot the signs of a bully when it’s their kid, let alone know what to do about it.
Wanna Hear My IUD Disaster Story? Well Here Goes
I knew I had a problem when I went to feel for the string and came up empty handed. “Don’t worry,” the nurse on the phone told me. “I am sure it’s in there, but better come in and get it checked to be safe.” It was not reassuring.
Every Child Should Get Free Therapy
Every child should be born into this country with free therapy, a right as basic as clean water or safe shelter or, like, a decently priced vegetable. It was one of the benefits of fostering — and later adoption — that my three school-aged girls came with the built-in support of Medicaid and, even more fortunately (and miraculously), a handful of high-quality therapists who took subsidized insurance. Honestly, for this reason alone, fostering and adoption is the only way I can imagine surviving parenting in modern America. Because, over the years, it’s been my kids’ therapists who have unequivocally re-parented me.
My Kids Will Always Share A Room
The lights are off, but I can hear them talking. I push my ear to the door, attempting to eavesdrop over the roaring noise machine. I can tell they are arguing about something, but it doesn’t seem to have escalated yet — I think it’s about whether or not to keep the closet light on.
Scary Mommy
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0