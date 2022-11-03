ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 11

Liz
3d ago

She’s unprofessional, unethical, disrespectful and must be terminated and removed with cause. Her license should be revoked

Reply(5)
9
Regina Hahn
3d ago

They shouldn’t waste any more time or $ on this case - he pleaded guilty with video and witnesses- closed case let him rot in prison!

Reply
6
Rico Suave
3d ago

How does one complete 34 life sentences? Are you expected to be reborn 34 times and be sent to prison? 🤔

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Chip LaMarca and Linda Thompson Gonzalez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race for the state house in newly drawn District 100, which is most of northeast Broward County, is one of the most interesting. Because of that redistricting, the race has become the most expensive in Broward to represent coastal neighborhoods from Port Everglades to the north county line.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that. Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Judge’s hugs after Parkland school shooter’s sentencing become controversial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – When the judge hugged the prosecutors after the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing hearing ended on Wednesday, some took issue with her behavior. The hugs followed two days of testimony that without restrictions allowed the grieving victims’ families to vent. Attorney David Weinstein, a partner with Jones Walker Waechter in Miami, said Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer could have been reacting to an emotional day.
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said. When the officers...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Raquel Regalado

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After months of deferrals, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted last week to breach the environmental Urban Development Boundary for an industrial complex. One commissioner called it an incredible land grab. Eight commissioners voted to allow construction of a warehouse district in deep South Miami-Dade beyond...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman accused of double voting in Fla., Alaska in multiple election years

A Loxahatchee woman is accused of voting in Florida and Alaska during multiple election years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, was arrested Friday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to FDLE investigators, Leslie voted in the 2020 federal and state primary elections in both states. Investigators said Leslie's Alaska...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme

A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PARKLAND, FL
WESH

Family sues Florida school district, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge

It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They told me, 'how high can you jump?' And I was like I can jump really high. So, they were like, 'let’s record a video, see how high you can jump," Josiah Garmon said. "I was like 'alright!' And I got in the middle, so they could see me on the camera. They made me jump up in the air, and they kicked my legs, and unfortunately, I broke my arm."
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy