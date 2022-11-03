ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Saginaw Police said that officers were conducting a traffic stop. TV5 employees witnessed two people being taken away in ambulances. Stay...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Multiple people missing after Flint apartment fire

Multiple people are reported missing after an apartment fire in Flint. Genessee county 911 says the fire started just after 3 a.m. at Midway Square Townhomes. No first responders were hurt putting out the flames. According to Flint's provisional battalion chief, Michigan State Police and Flint Police are investigating the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police Department responds to shooting on city's Northside

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Flint Police Department, there was a shooting on the 5200 block of West Ridgeway Ave. New links: Mt. Pleasant Police searching for family of two young children. The incident happened off Dupont Street on the city's Northside. Our Mid-Michigan NOW crews captured video of...
FLINT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Intoxicated Mayville driver causes three accidents in one night

Tuscola County Sheriff deputies had their hands full earlier last month, when an intoxicated driver from Mayville caused several accidents in one night. It was Sunday, October 9 when Tuscola County Central Dispatch received the first call: a 29-year-old woman from Caro reported she had just been rear-ended while driving on M-24, was injured, and had not been able to get a good look at the car responsible. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries by Mobile Medical Response.
MAYVILLE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Fatal Port Huron Welcome Center accident possibly caused by driver’s medical emergency

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Tuesday night accident in Port Huron Township left one man dead. It was just before 9:00 p.m. on October 25 when witnesses observed a 53-year-old man in a 2010 Honda Civic exit Interstate 94 via the Port Huron Welcome Center entrance before going over the driveway’s curb. The Honda Civic proceeded into the marshy area near the welcome center, coming to rest once it collided with a large steel barrier.
PORT HURON, MI
WNEM

Two suspects arrested in Burton shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Burton Police Department took two suspects into custody on Nov. 4 after being dispatched to a call about a shooting. At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, all parties had left the area.
BURTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Elderly Couple Who Died in Bridgeport Township Fire Identified

A fire that claimed the lives of two people in Bridgeport Township Tuesday night is under investigation. Firefighters from the Bridgport Fire Department were on a call of a smell of smoke at an apartment complex, then went to put out a leaf fire before returning to the station when they checked a nearby subdivision and saw flames coming from a home in the 2700 block of Larry Tim Drive around 9:10 P.M. When firefighters were finally able to make it into the house, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Michael Nagy and 81-year-old Judith Nagy. Officials say the fire began in the bedroom and may have burned for around an hour before the crew arrived on the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Vehicle impounded for expired plate, no insurance

RIVERVIEW — A Chevy Malibu with an expired license plate was subject to a traffic stop the night of Oct. 26 while northbound on Fort Street near Longsdorf Street, which resulted in the vehicle being impounded and towed when it was determined that the car was uninsured and had an expired registration.
RIVERVIEW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy