Hawaii State

18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week

By Kaile Hunt
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30.

They report the arrest of 18 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four drivers were involved in a traffic accident and no drivers were under the legal drinking age of 21.

Since the start of 2022 there have been 820 DUI arrests compared with 895 during the same time frame last year. This equals a 8.4 percent decrease.

Hawaii Police say most DUI arrests take place in South Hilo, Puna and Kona.

To date, there have been 30 fatal crashes resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 22 fatal crashes, resulting in 22 fatalities for the same time last year.

To see the full list of DUI arrests throughout the island head to Hawaii Police’s website.

Big Island police said to try and stop more tragic accidents on island they will continue their DUI roadblocks and patrols.

Comments

