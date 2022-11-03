So much has happened since the first episode of the Walking Dead aired on 31st October 2010. Few would have thought the show would last as long as it has, over a decade later, and still surprising the viewers with unanticipated events and storylines. Greg Nicotero has shown prowess in crafting zombie series, taking his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions. While he basks on this glory, he has not failed to pick a few critics on the way, with some claiming that the show has dragged on far too long, raising the question of whether people still care how he wraps it up at the end. Normally, any show worth mentioning must attract both sides, the naysayers and the enthusiasts. Without dwelling on which side of the divide wins the Walking Dead’s strengths debate, are the walkers evolving? Should the viewers brace for an unexpected twist at the end of the finale?

2 DAYS AGO