Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
Click10.com
Residents want more police patrol after bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist. Authorities say unknown car hit 41-year-old Roy Miralda Saturday around 5:30 a.m. and then sped off. It all happened on Pembroke Road near North Perry Airport. Miralda would die from his...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
Click10.com
Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
Click10.com
BSO: Man arrested after attacking a deputy in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man that attacked a deputy on Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach, authorities said. At approximately 3:30 p.m. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance near the 2400 block of Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. BSO...
DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest
Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Person shot in leg during shooting in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents claim to have heard more than 4 gun shots on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. According to an official with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, unknown individuals got into an altercation resulting in one person being shot in the leg. Shortly...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
UPDATE: Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo has been identified. Boynton Beach police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say appears to be lost and disoriented. The man in the photo is currently at a Boynton Beach fire station with police and fire...
NBC Miami
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
WSVN-TV
Video shows woman fleeing Hialeah home after allegedly shooting off-duty MDPD officer
MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital. Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is...
Click10.com
Deputies searching for suspect after dog shot, injured in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a dog was shot in Pompano Beach. BSO Senior Public Information Officer Carey Codd said that Pompano Beach District deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of Northwest Fourth Street. Deputies...
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested after 11-year-old killed in crash in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning in connection with a fatal crash that killed an 11-year-old boy and injured his father in Hallandale Beach, authorities said. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Thomas Hye. Police said Carlos Hunter was driving home with his 11-year-old son,...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident
Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school employee identified as victim fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for missing 15-year-old in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fl. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Investigators said Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue. Lewis is 5...
Comments / 2