KWTX

Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday

Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

Risk of severe storms for the South

Two air masses will collide today creating a risk of severe storms across the south, including tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
natureworldnews.com

Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather

The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes Damaged as Strong Fall Storm System Brings Tornadoes, Record Rainfall

Several homes were damaged when a powerful storm system pushed damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes through parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Storms Friday were forecast to be intense with the threat of damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell had warned for days that "all modes of severe weather" were possible as favorable conditions for storm development were expected ahead of a cold front.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS DFW

Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest

Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
WISCONSIN STATE

