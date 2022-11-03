Read full article on original website
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Tracking a super warm weekend before severe weather chance Sunday night
Wow, what a nice day it is outside! Sunshine and temps reaching at or close to 80 degrees this Saturday afternoon! This is more than 20 degrees above average. Sunday will be in the 70s with sunshine as well, but strong winds up to 20mph and gusting 35+mph will make for a very windy day - so windy in fact that you my find it difficult to do things outside.
KWTX
Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday
Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
Risk of severe storms for the South
Two air masses will collide today creating a risk of severe storms across the south, including tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Tornadoes touch down, severe thunderstorms drench North Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas
Tornadoes touched down in Texas on Friday as the region faced severe weather leaving many residents without power.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes Damaged as Strong Fall Storm System Brings Tornadoes, Record Rainfall
Several homes were damaged when a powerful storm system pushed damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and tornadoes through parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Storms Friday were forecast to be intense with the threat of damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes. NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell had warned for days that "all modes of severe weather" were possible as favorable conditions for storm development were expected ahead of a cold front.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
Classic fall storm could deliver soaker, severe weather to Minnesota
I’ve written about persistence forecasting before. It's basically throwing away the models. For example, when you haven’t had rain a long time, don’t believe the models that are forecasting significant rain until it actually happens. That largely applies to an incoming system that is forecast to spin...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
AccuWeather forecasters warn that widespread severe weather threat to eye central US
A massive storm poised to unleash areas of heavy snow in the western United States and Canada Prairies will also trigger the potential for widespread severe weather across portions of the Plains and Mississippi Valley late this week and into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "Several rounds of severe thunderstorms...
Severe weather after dark creates 'incredibly dangerous' scenario across Southern Plains
The severe weather kicked off across northeast Texas swiftly and continued to threaten communities even as night fell, creating a dangerous scenario for those in the path of the rampaging storms. Particularly dangerous situations began to unfold across parts of central and eastern Texas into Friday night as the region...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Could Unleash in Midwest
Forecasts said rainfalls with severe thunderstorms could emerge this week in the Midwest and the Northcentral U.S. Residents in the said cities should watch out for potential thunderstorms. Previous reports showed the rollercoaster temperatures in the Midwest and Northeast, from summer-like to winter-like weather. Areas in the North. In the...
Cold night with temps in 40s, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says temperatures will start rise to the 60s after a cold start to the week.
Patchy fog overnight before a warm and potentially record-setting weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says patchy fog is expected overnight before a warm to potentially record-setting weekend.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Millions experiencing record warmth for November but the temperatures may fuel severe storms and tornadoes
On Friday, highly unusual November warmth continued building across the eastern third of the country with weekend and Monday high temperatures being 20 to 30 degrees above average for millions. Highs in the 60s, 70s, and 80s will make it feel more like mid-September than the first week of November.
