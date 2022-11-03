Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Just when the Carolina Panthers’ season seemed as if it couldn’t get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history — and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday […]
Sluggish Second-Half Offense Sinks Titans
Twenty-two yards and one first down after halftime was not enough to hang on to a lead against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom Brady's late drive pushes Buccaneers past Rams
The Los Angeles Rams continue to struggle in their pursuit of defending their title with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, 16-13.
Comments / 0