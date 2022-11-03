Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PSU Collegio
PSU set to compete against Washburn Ichabods
The Gorillas are entering their 10th week of the 2022 football season with their current undefeated record of 9-0. Last week the Gorillas traveled to the University of Central Oklahoma and defeated the Bronchos 38-7. The Gorillas look to continue their unbeaten streak this week and improve to 10-0 as they are up against Washburn’s 6-3 Ichabods.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
Pickup goes off Lone Elm curve, overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 4, 2022 reports of a pickup overturned near Hickory Hills along Line Elm alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper County Deputies, Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn from MSgt Brad Crockett the pickup traveling south on Lone Elm went off...
fourstateshomepage.com
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
PSU Collegio
Misleading voting information hits KS and five other states
On Sunday night, Grace Garrett, sophomore in political science, and others received a text message from the group, Voting Futures. The text message included her exact address and her voting location; however, the voting location was wrong. For some Pittsburg State University students, the text message listed the Overman Student...
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
5 now arrested in Fort Scott attempted murder
A fifth person is extradited back to southeast Kansas and charged with the attempted murder of a Fort Scott, Kansas man.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
kggfradio.com
Restitution Ordered for Kansas Medicaid Program
A Southeast Kansas woman has been ordered to pay back money taken from the Kansas Medicaid program. 55-year old Lavanda Duncan of Parsons was also sentenced to twelve months of supervised probation, after pleading guilty September 7th to a felony count of attempting to make a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. Labette County District Court Judge Steve Stockard ordered Duncan to pay over $2,500 in restitution, after the investigation found that Duncan attempted to falsely bill the program on behalf of her three sons who serve as her caregivers. Duncan attempted to receive payment on their behalf while all three were incarcerated in the Labette County jail. This case was a part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest”, a program between the Attorney General’s office and the U-S Department of Health and Human Services, to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for in home services.
Comments / 0