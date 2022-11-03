Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
NBC 29 News
UVA holds annual “Pancakes for Parkinson’s” event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 5, the University of Virginia held its annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s breakfast. The student-led event raises funds for Parkinson’s research and provides free pancakes to the community. “It’s a great opportunity to come together for Parkinson’s disease, or at least research,...
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: Tim Tolson Has a Vision For Crozet
“Why Crozet” was started by the Gazette nearly two years ago to focus on what keeps people wanting to move and stay here. We also saw it as a chance to introduce some of the residents, old and new, with an eye towards understanding each other and strengthening our community. If that intent could be embodied in Crozet residents, Tim Tolson would be one of them.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
NBC 29 News
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6. The sorority says this race is to honor two members who passed away during their time at the University of Virginia. The event also raised money for students. “It’s really touching to see...
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
NBC 29 News
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter. Organizers Shawn and Kelley Metcalf have owned a tree care service business for the last 40 years. “We found about...
NBC 29 News
Crozet Elementary School holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new courtyard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet Elementary School’s new courtyard and building comes at a time when Albemarle County public schools are dealing with overcrowding. To help with the issue, hundreds of Brownsville Elementary Students moved to Crozet Elementary at the start of this school year. Crozet Elementary School’s new...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy hosts annual showcase event
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - After a spring and summer of physical and emotional growth on horseback, Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy celebrated its students in front of friends and family. CART brings therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs. As i always call it, it’s therapy in disguise,”...
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
cardinalnews.org
Former Farmville school could become a World Heritage Site
What’s the most historically significant site in this part of Virginia? Hold that thought while we go back to Egypt in the 1950s and the construction of the Aswan Dam on the Nile. The dam was a top priority of the Egyptian government, which wanted to control flooding, provide...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
C-Ville Weekly
Evoking the vision
Eugenio Caballero will discuss his work with Carlos Aguilar following a screening of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths at Culbreth Theatre on November 5. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s...
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
visitfarmville.com
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
HEARR partners with Yancey Community Center to hold annual health fair
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions (HEARR) partnered with the Yancey Community Center for its annual health fair. The event included educational games and provided resources such as health screenings and nutritional information. “We hope to bring resources to our rural communities. It’s really...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
