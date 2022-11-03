Read full article on original website
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
17-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, suspect in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said. Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
Police activity spotted at Morrow High School following 'incident'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted at Morrow High School in Clayton County Friday afternoon. 11Alive crews were at the scene and saw several patrol cars. Clayton County Public Schools said in a statement that it's aware of an "incident" that took place at the high school. The school district said the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating what happened.
6 boys in 2 vehicles arrested after chases from Fayetteville to Peachtree City
Vehicle chases involving two vehicles that began in Fayetteville in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 continued south of the city and resulted in six male teens from Clayton County taken into custody. Two other teens who escaped on foot were arrested after making their way into Peachtree City. All six Clayton teens were ages 15 and 16.
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
Man shot, killed in roadway after argument in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after Clayton County police said he shot and killed a man near the Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road intersection Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the incident happened just before...
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say is connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say is connected to a murder that happened on Friday. Police said Harold Dakers, 34, was last seen in Villa Rica, Georgia. Deputies did not release any information about the incident that Dakers...
Douglas native one of 17 alleged gang members charged in Barrow County
State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. One of those alleged gang members, Tonisha “Princess” Wilson, 30, is a Douglas native. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a...
1 dead in five-car crash in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police say one person is dead after a crash involving five cars. Police tweeted out early Sunday morning that the crash happened on Ronald Reagan Parkway westbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One death was reported, but there...
Man shot, killed during investigation of stolen car in DeKalb County, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said around 11 p.m., officers received a call about a stolen car parked in a driveway of a home on the 900 block of Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain.
Who is Brentson Bernard Thomas, suspect wanted in shooting of Henry County detention officer?
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police and sheriff’s deputies say they are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of shooting a Henry County officer. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Brentson Bernard Thomas. His whereabouts are currently unknown.
A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the...
Police looking for missing teen who wanted to go to movies with an unknown man
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Union City police are looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Saturday. Robin Springer was last seen on Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at her home on Flat Shoals Road in Union City. She may be with an unknown man with dreadlocks, according to police.
Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
Dozens of officers respond to double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are currently investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road on Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 flew over the...
