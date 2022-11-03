ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating apparent stabbing at Morrow High School

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police with Clayton County Schools are investigating an apparent stabbing of a student at an area school. The school system said there was an incident here at Morrow High School Friday afternoon and its police department is investigating what happened. Channel 2 Action News received...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Candlelight vigil set Tuesday to remember Deputy Lena Marshall

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will pause Tuesday night to remember Deputy Lena Nicole Marshall on the one-year anniversary of her death in the line of duty. Marshall, 49, died Nov. 8, 2021, after being shot three days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hoschton. She was...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

