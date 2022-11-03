Read full article on original website
‘Operation Straight to the Hart’ targets drugs, gangs and violence; nets 11 arrests, GBI says
HART COUNTY, Ga — A multi-agency investigation led to 11 arrests, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The arrests came during the execution of six search warrants executed in Hart and Franklin counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The search warrants were related to a months-long...
Convicted Clayton County sheriff asking for full pension benefits
ATLANTA — Clayton County’s now-former Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of breaking the law while in office and vowing to appeal, now wants his full pension benefits. And he wants the benefits paid to him even as he faces years in federal prison. Hill is awaiting sentencing following his...
Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
accesswdun.com
No bond for suspect accused of killing former coach at Gwinnett Co gas station
A Gwinnett County judge denied bond for one of the three suspects accused of killing a former coach at a gas station on Peachtree Parkway. Alleged gunman Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested in September for allegedly killing Bradley Coleman, 29, during an attempted carjacking on July 10. The U.S. Marshals Service helped take Hughley into custody.
A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
MSNBC
Voters in Georgia set early voting record
With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
fox5atlanta.com
'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
fox5atlanta.com
Man allegedly texted he 'always shoots first' after opening fire at rival gang members, Cobb DA says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Prosecutors said a Cobb County jury found a man guilty of shooting at members of a rival gang. The Cobb County District Attorney's office said Taviair Dye received a 15-year sentence with 10 in custody after a jury convicted him of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. Georgia state seats: Secretary of State, etc. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able to vote on measures affecting sales tax and alcohol sales.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Formerly Incarcerated People as a Protected Class
The Atlanta City Council voted recently to designate formerly incarcerated people as a protected class in the city. We’ll talk to an activist and former inmate about what this designation means, both for the individuals it affects, and the place they call home.
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Man convicted in ‘love triangle’ murder, faces life in prison, Henry County DA says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man is facing a life sentence, plus an additional 65 years in prison for his involvement in a love triangle murder, according to the Henry County District Attorney. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday afternoon against James Blake McAllister, 41,...
Son calls for Sheriff to resign as mother’s death remains unsolved
The son of an Athens woman found dead in Habersham County is calling on the Sheriff to resign. Jeffrey Bearden is the son of Debbie Collier, the 59 year-old Athens woman who went missing on September 10. Her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned in Habersham County. Her death remains an unsolved mystery.
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
fox5atlanta.com
Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
