Georgia State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gang member sentenced for shooting at rivals, texting that he always shoots first

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A gang member has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting at a rival gang, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced. Four men were changing a flat tire on their vehicle in the Country Cove subdivision in Powder Springs when Taviair Dye shot them and their vehicle. The people in the car returned fire and fled the area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Voters in Georgia set early voting record

With a Senate seat in play and governorship in contention, Georgia is a pivotal state to watch on Election Night. The former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, give us some keen insights into her home state, where more than 2.5 million Georgians have already voted, a record.Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Human error' results in more than 1,000 unsent absentee ballots in metro Atlanta county

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - In Cobb County, an investigation by election officials revealed that ballots for more than 1,000 residents voting by absentee were never mailed out. Cobb County elections officials are paid for overnight delivery of 83 ballots to out-of-state voters, including pre-paid return envelopes, and advised anyone waiting on a ballot should vote in person on Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Update on manhunt related to officer-involved shooting

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said officers are looking for 32-year-old Brenton Bernard Thomas. He's wanted for assaults in Clayton County and Miami, Florida. The sheriff said Thomas could be in a gray 2020 Toyota Camry with license plate CKD81418. He has two distinct New Orleans Saints tattoos on his neck.
MIAMI, FL

