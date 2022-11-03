Read full article on original website
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
More than half of UF presidential search candidates were white males
Nearly two-thirds of more than 700 UF presidential candidates were white or men, according to presidential demographics data obtained by The Alligator. The demographics data broke down the candidate pool by two factors: whether they were female or an underrepresented minority. However, the data doesn’t provide insight into the group of presidential finalists’ demographics or validate search committee chair Rahul Patel’s claim that more than half of the final group were women or people of color.
I was a Democrat who worked for a teachers' union but I'm voting Republican for education freedom
I was a Democrat who worked for a teachers' union and education is a reason why Hispanics are voting for Republicans this midterm. We want educational freedom.
Independent Florida Alligator
Has Kat Cammack delivered on campaign promises?
Anti-gun control, anti-abortion, anti-illegal immigration — the three policy points Rep. Kat Cammack took all the way to Washington in her first Congressional campaign two years ago. The Republican incumbent, who now seeks reelection as the representative for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, often voted with...
Comments / 0