TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdled a defender on a 33-yard touchdown run, one of his two rushing scores, and also passed for two TDs as No. 10 UCLA held off Arizona State 50-36 on Saturday night. Thompson-Robinson threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage, and the Sun Devils...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO