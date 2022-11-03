Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Ex-Wife, Calls Her an 'Absent Parent' in New Instagram Post

Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade has finally had enough of the rumors surrounding the parenting of his transgender daughter, Zaya, and he's ready to set the record straight.

The former basketball star—who is currently traveling in Africa with his wife Gabrielle Union and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia—took a moment to address the allegations made by his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, including claims that he is using Zaya's gender identity to his own financial advantage.

Earlier this week, Funches, 41, responded to Wade's petition to legally change the 15-year-old's name, accusing him of "pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," per Page Six.

But Wade, 40, had no patience for his ex-wife claims, and took to Instagram on Thursday to condemn the "serious and harmful allegations."

"Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame," he began his IG post. "While I'm on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I've received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she's not and to do something against her will."

"While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn's attempt to fight Zaya's identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I'm very disappointed that she continuously finds ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children," he stated.

The NBA alum then went on to explain that Funches' claims have negatively impacted their children, especially since the recent news reports came out while Zaya was in class. He then acknowledged the child's ability to maintain her grades while "navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her!"

He also pointed out that Funches has tried to ruin his reputation before, including one instance decades prior, although Wade was ultimately given full custody of their children, even while being an active NBA player.

"Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she's left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she's left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years," he added, before calling Funches an "absent parent" and noting that she has been given the option to speak with their daughter's teachers, doctors, therapist and even her friends to further understand her situation, which she reportedly "won't do."

"She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her," Wade wrote.

"I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family," he also added in Thursday's post. "The high road has run out of real estate."

"My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that's been sold to them," he concluded.

You can read Wayne's Instagram message in its entirety in the post embedded below: