30 Practical—And Thoughtful—Gifts Every College Student Can Use in Their Dorm

For college bound students, their college housing is essentially their home away from home. Parents want their kids to have the comforts of home, but most housing—on campus or off—tends to have limited space, so you have to make the most of what you bring. We've rounded up the very best gift ideas for your favorite college student! Perfect for Christmas or just because, these unique gifts will put a smile on their face.

This Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer is perfect for your college student's living quarters. It's compact and can easily cook up a meal for two or more study buddies. Frozen fries and tots come out crispy with no additional oil needed. Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer, $125.98 on Amazon

This hand stick blender is great for making smoothies and soups as well as simple salsas and sauces. Cuisinart CSB-179 Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender, $69.95 on Amazon

After pulling an all-nighter, your college student will need a cup of joe (or two or three). Why waste money on an overpriced latte from a chain when you can make your own hot or iced coffe with this Keurig coffee maker? The redesign makes this brewer ultra slim, so it can fit in the smallest of nooks. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes, Black, $76 on Amazon

This portable blender is USB rechargeable and easy to use to make a morning smoothie or protein shake as your college student races to their first class of the day. Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable, $29.59 on Amazon

What college student doesn't have a pack or two of ramen in their room at all times? This handy little ramen bowl with lid allows you to make ramen in your microwave and store any leftovers (as if they'll have any leftovers) in the same bowl. Microwave Ramen Bowl Set With Lid, $16.99 on Amazon

When you send your kids back to school with this variety pack of ramen, you will open their eyes to all the possibilities ramen has to offer! Mystery Asian Instant Ramen Variety Bundle, $34.49 on Amazon

Every dorm room needs a microwave for late night popcorn binges and just heating up leftovers. This compact microwave will fit nicely on top of the dorm fridge that they'll likely have in their room. BLACK+DECKER Compact Microwave Oven, $99.99 on Amazon

Speaking of dorm fridges, this Frigidaire mini refrigerator has an eraser board front so you can leave notes for your roommate or reminders of upcoming exams! FRIGIDAIRE 3.2 Cu ft Eraser Board Mini Compact Dorm Fridge, $177.57 on Amazon

Most college commissaries offer options lacking in flavor. Give their dorm room this kitchen herb kit with a self watering planter so that they can snip their own basil and dill and other herbs to jazz up their meals. Ferry-Morse Kitchen Herb Kit with Planter, $19.99 at Ferry Morse

While coffee is for the morning, I like to think a relaxing tea is best in the evening when you're winding down the day. Check out this relaxing tea sample box which includes such varietals as Mountain Oolong, Lemon Lavender and Orange Jasmine. Tea Forte Lotus Relaxing Teas Sampler Box, $34.89 on Amazon

Can you really enjoy tea without a beautiful mug to drink it out of? This ceramic tea mug comes with an infuser and lid to keep your tea warm as you sip it. Tea Forte 14 oz Ceramic Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid, $26 on Amazon

Send your kids back to college with Chunk Nibbles snack mixes. This sweet and salty snack mix comes from a family owned and operated company and the recipe is based of the grandmother's recipe! Chunk Nibbles Sweet and Salty Snack Mix, Variety Pack (Original, S'mores, and Peanut Butter Chocolate), $26.99 on Amazon

If your college student is going away for college, they'll need a sturdy suitcase set to haul their stuff back and forth (You know they'll bring all their dirty clothes back on break to be laundered!). This TravelPro Maxlite suitcase set is expandable and has spinner wheels - great for racing through the airport to get to your flight! Indivdual luggage cases are also available. Travelpro Maxlite Air Suitcase Set Expandable Luggage with 4 Spinner Wheels, $520-$640 at Travelpro

You hope your kids will be careful and injury-free when they're away from home, but let's face it - they're bound to get a boo-boo or two and you won't be there to kiss it better. Send them back to school with a MyMedic emergency pack that is filled with essentials needed for most bang-ups and bruises. MyMedic has a variety of packs ranging for their small Sidekick version to larger version (for that accident-prone kid) and even customizable versions as well. MyMedic Sidekick Emergency Pack, $70 at MyMedic

College commissary food many times lack flavor, so send your kids back with this Fuego hot sauce of the month box to jazz up their lunches. The smaller subscription box contains three different hot sauces with varying degrees of heat. You can choose a monthly or quarterly subscription or make a one-time purchase of their curated hot sauces. Fuego "Sauce Lover" Hot Sauce of the Month Box, $30 at Fuego Box

I'm a side sleeper so this a perfect pillow to get your best night's rest. This Honeydew side sleeper pillow is adjustable to conform to the precise contours of your head and neck. Honeydew Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow, $129.99 on Amazon

This weighted blanket goes great with the side sleeper pillow and feels like you're getting a nice big bear hug all night long. Eli & Elm Weighted Blanket, 100% Cotton, Queen Size, $330 on Amazon

Let's face it, dorm rooms tend to have a particular smell about them and not always a pleasant one. With this Pura Smart starter kit, your college student's room can smell like a French field full of lavender. Additional fragrance refills are available for $12-18 each. Pura Smart Home Fragrance Device Starter Pack (Simply Lavender and Yuzu Citron), $70 on Amazon

These wireless earbuds are a great gift for anyone, especially a college student that may want to drown out the outside noises so they can study for their mid-terms! Tribit MoveBuds H1 Wireless Earbuds, Waterproof, Bluetooth Enabled, $90 on Amazon

Everyone needs a proper water bottle these days so that we can cut down on plastic waste. This Brita water bottle has its own filter, so it's perfect for refilling at the water fountain on the way to class. Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle, 20 Ounce with 6-Count Replacement Filters, $46 on Amazon

This is great for the environment. Instead of throwing away sheets and sheets of paper, this Rocketbook reuseable notebook has multiple pages where you can take notes, erase text (with the included Frixion eraseable pen), and write new notes for the next class. Download the app and you can transfer your notes to your laptop as needed. Comes in letter (8 1/2" x 11") or executive (6" x 8.8") sizes. Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Notebook, $30+ on Amazon

When there's no one there to scratch their back, check out this lotion applicator for back and body. Made and sold by an American-owned small business, this premium long handled applicator is great for reaching that spot on your back that's, well, unreachable! Bearback Lotion Applicator for Back & Body, $25 on Amazon

If your college student is an athlete, whether they are the weekend warrior type or playing on the school's team, this mini-massage gun is perfect for working those tight muscles after a hard workout. It includes four different attachments and is USB rechargeable. Sharper Image Powerboost Move Massage Gun with 4 attachments, $80 on Amazon

This electric tea kettle is perfect for the dorm room. Make tea (with the removable tea infuser) or boil water for that late-night ramen binge. This kettle is cordless and BPA Free and has an auto-shutoff feature. Chefman Electric Glass Kettle, 1.8 Liters, $29.99 on Amazon

Make sure they stay organized with this adjustable multi-compartment tray. With pieces to allow you to customize the tray and what you'll put in it, this item is great for keeping all those school supplies, USB recharging cords, or makeup and household items neat and tidy. Poke-a-Dot Utility Organizer, Adjustable Multiple Compartment Organizer, $22.95 on Amazon

All the air-conditioning and recycled air in college housing can wreak havoc on one's skin. This Hey Dewy portable humidifier is perfect for the office or dorm room, even for your car! The humidifier is USB rechargeable and wireless so you can take it from room to room on when you're on the go! Hey Dewy Wireless Rechargeable Portable Humidifier, $60 at Hey Dewy

This JBL portable speaker make look small but it delivers a mountain of sound. The clip-on feature makes it attachable to almost anything so it's perfect for those late-night dorm parties that are sure to happen! JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, Built-in Battery, Waterproof and Dustproof, $60 on Amazon

I received a pair of Allbirds once as a gift and they are by far some of the most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn. Your college student will thank you for these sneaks every time they have to walk across campus to get to class! Allbirds Wool Flyer Waterproof Running Shoes, $170 at Allbirds

This mini-projector can create up to a 100 Inch Picture and run for four hours. It's perfect for the college student to watch a movie marathon in the comfort of their own room and beats watching content on their phone! Anker NEBULA Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Movie Projector, 360° Speaker, $300 on Amazon

Make sure your kid has an Echo Dot with them at college. Now only can they ask Alexa questions (and maybe get some help with homework), this Dot has a built in clock. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) With Clock, $60 on Amazon

Send your college bound student off with some Mixtiles so they won't get homesick. These "tiles" are light and portable and have an adhesive backing that makes them easy to remove and readjust. It also means it won't damage dorm room walls! Tiles start at $11 each for a 4"x4" tile and go up in price and size up to 20"x20" tile. Mixtiles always has bundle deals so the more you get the better the savings. You can customize your tile with a border frame or make it borderless. Just upload your pics to the site and off you go! Go with any of their bundle deals and you can keep some for your own home while you send your college kids off with several of their own. Mixtiles Photo Art Tiles, From $11 per tile at Mixtiles