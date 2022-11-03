Ninety Nine offers free entree for Veterans Day
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub invite veterans and active-duty military to enjoy a free entree this Veterans Day holiday. The offer is available on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any Ninety Nine location.
Local Ninety Nines
- 306 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park
- 53 Massa Drive, Kingston
- 93 W. Campbell Rd, Rotterdam Square, Rotterdam
- 107 Wolf Road, Colonie
- 578 Aviation Road, Aviation Mall, Queensbury
- 3073 Route 50, Wilton Mall, Saratoga Springs
