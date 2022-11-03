Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!. It was to show appreciation for our service men and women. The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn,...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
WTHI
A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
WTHI
"It's just a lot of excitement" Lighthouse Custom Meats to open Friday, Saturday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convenient location to get custom meats will be in Greene County soon. People will soon be filling up shopping carts at the old lighthouse junction. That's because a new custom meat shop hopes to bring local food to local people. Marcus Marner is all...
MyWabashValley.com
Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
'Doing great' | German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about the more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business...
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
Arrest made in case of Indiana University student fatally shot while visiting NYC
NEW YORK — A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday for the murder of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020. Police arrested William Freeman, 26, in connection to the deadly shooting of Ethan Williams, 20. Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when […]
Dumpster fire damages Burlington loading bay in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/.WAWV) — A dumpster fire caused some damage to the backside of Burlington Coat Factory in Terre Haute Thursday. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, the call came in at 9:13 p.m. saying there was a fire at the store located at 3500 S US Hwy 41. Firefighters found the […]
WTHI
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
WTHI
Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver […]
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity is not being released at this […]
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
WTHI
Vigo County Schools beefing up security after Middle School incident
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County schools will be stepping up security after an incident at a local middle school. A corporation spokesperson says it happened at the end of a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Two men in...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
