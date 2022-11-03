ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!. It was to show appreciation for our service men and women. The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

A new grocery store is now open in Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County are celebrating the opening of a brand-new grocery store. GW's Tiger Market opened its doors for the first time on Saturday. This is the only locally-owned grocery store in the city. The store features products from local farmers and suppliers too. The...
PARIS, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Ivy Tech hosts high schoolers to plan for their futures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some local high school freshmen and sophomores spent the day thinking about what they’d like to do after high school. About 250 Vigo County ninth and tenth graders visited Ivy Tech Friday. They explored the campus and learned about the academic programs available. The goal was to get the students to start thinking about their plans early on. Ivy Tech says this was also an opportunity to show what their college and the community have to offer in hopes of retaining talent locally.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday

A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Brazil man in custody after chase spans two counties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Brazil, Indiana man is in custody tonight. It's after a chase that spanned two counties. Terre Haute police say they arrested Joshua Corbin on Wednesday. They say it began when they got a call about a domestic violence situation. When they got to the scene, they say Corbin took off in a truck.
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion

Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
OWEN COUNTY, IN

