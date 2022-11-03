Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
13-year-old McMinnville boy arrested for school threat
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — A 13-year-old faces charges after making threats at a school in McMinnville according to WZTV. The Warren County Middle School student is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the threat was made via a social media...
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
Auto shop owner arrested for having meth, other drugs in his camper, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An auto shop owner was arrested after meth and other drugs were found in his camper, according to the Red Bank Department. On Monday Red Bank responded to the home of James Thompson with a warrant. Police say they approached Thompson's camper and knocked on the...
November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
Crash shut down I-75 northbound lanes near Ooltewah exit Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the TDOT Smartway cameras, a crash is being reported on I-75 Northbound near the Ooltewah exit. Crews have all northbound lanes blocked as EMS and law enforcement arrive on the scene. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information. WATCH:
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Karns vs. Walker Valley. Karns came into the game with a 7-3 record. Walker Valley was 4-6, but was 3-1 and 2nd in their region.
Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Gordon Lee vs. Ringgold. Ringgold has a strong finish to their season, 7-1 in their last 8 games.
Mocs overcome in 31-21 triumph
CHARLESTON — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs ground out a 31-21 win at The Citadel. It was the sixth win in the last seven trips to visit the Bulldogs. It was a pivotal win in the Southern Conference standings. The Mocs are now 5-1 in the league, tied for second with Furman and Mercer, one game behind Samford.
