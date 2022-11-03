ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...
WTVC

13-year-old McMinnville boy arrested for school threat

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — A 13-year-old faces charges after making threats at a school in McMinnville according to WZTV. The Warren County Middle School student is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the threat was made via a social media...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WTVC

New inclusive playground coming soon to East Brainerd park

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — A new inclusive playground is coming soon to Heritage Park in East Brainerd thanks to a new group with a lot of passion. Harvesting Inclusive Play met for months to plan and fundraise for the project. The man behind the project, Skyler Phillips, has a son...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

November is adopt a senior pet month at McKamey Animal Center!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about how November is 'adopt a senior pet' month! Currently there is an adoption special with waived fees for all senior dogs and cats throughout the month of November. Stay connected with McKamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N That on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Mocs overcome in 31-21 triumph

CHARLESTON — The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs ground out a 31-21 win at The Citadel. It was the sixth win in the last seven trips to visit the Bulldogs. It was a pivotal win in the Southern Conference standings. The Mocs are now 5-1 in the league, tied for second with Furman and Mercer, one game behind Samford.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy