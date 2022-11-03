Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
Michigan man struck, killed by vehicle while refueling his car on I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man died after being hit by another driver while he attempted to refuel his car near an exit ramp. The man was not immediately identified and the driver that collided with the vehicle stayed at the scene Sunday, Nov. 6, according to Michigan State Police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT – A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday morning, according to police. Michigan State Police said callers reported that a man in all black clothing was walking in the left southbound lane of the Lodge Freeway (M-10) at around 1:45 a.m. He...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police mourning death of one of their officers
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MSP find heroin, cocaine, $21K in cash, 3 pistols, 2 long guns during ‘Operation Secret Coney’
Michigan State Police detectives discovered heroin, cocaine, more than $21 thousand in cash and stolen weapons during “Operation Secret Coney.”. The investigation took several months and the items were found while officers were executing three different search warrants. The found 341.3 grams of heroin, 157.9 grams of cocaine, $21,264.00...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Tv20detroit.com
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
sanilacbroadcasting.com
October search warrant yields arrest in Port Huron by St. Clair DTF
The St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a successful search warrant in Port Huron on Thursday, October 20. Officers found 51-year-old William Gault in the Erie Street home, as well as a dealer’s amount of methamphetamine. Gault was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
voiceofdetroit.net
LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS
Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
abc12.com
30-year-old man hit and killed by train in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer. The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.
Comments / 0