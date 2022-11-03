ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

October search warrant yields arrest in Port Huron by St. Clair DTF

The St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a successful search warrant in Port Huron on Thursday, October 20. Officers found 51-year-old William Gault in the Erie Street home, as well as a dealer’s amount of methamphetamine. Gault was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent...
PORT HURON, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

LIFE-LONG ACTIVIST EULA POWELL, 85, HELD IN NURSING HOME, ‘GUARDIAN’ TOOK HER ID, BANK CARD, CAR, ASSETS

Eula Mae Powell, 85, is being held against her will inside the Orchards of Harper Woods nursing home, barred for no reason from visiting her long-time friend Diane Bukowski, the editor of The Voice of Detroit newspaper, as she has been peacefully doing. The home drugged Eula against her will during the event. The home even called the police to threaten Bukowski with arrest and impounding her car on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

30-year-old man hit and killed by train in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man died Wednesday after he was hit by a train near M-24 in Lapeer. The Lapeer Police Department says the victim, who was not identified, was walking eastbound on the tracks west of M-24 around 9:05 a.m. and did not move out of the way as the eastbound train approached.
LAPEER, MI

