HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the extension of its supply and purchase agreement with Kalmar. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005278/en/ Kalmar Reachstacker powered by Microvast batteries. Source: Kalmar
