Cisco Assistant Fire Chief involved in car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cisco Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Shawn Reeves was involved in a vehicle accident on Saturday night, according to their Facebook page. This happened while responding to a structure fire in Cerro Gordo. Following the accident, Reeves was then transported to the hospital where he was treated for a severe concussion […]
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Dispute between neighbors ends in arrest, Decatur police say
DECATUR — Police said a dispute between two rural Decatur neighbors with a history of trouble flared again when one of them confronted the other over a fence he said the neighbor was building on his land. A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 50-year-old...
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
Champaign Coroner identifies teen found dead after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released the name of a woman who died after a Friday evening shooting. According to a press release, Nizeri L. Carter, 18, of Champaign died at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the intensive care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled on […]
Police investigate pedestrian v. vehicle crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Rantoul Police said it was investigating a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. According to Rantoul Police, the crash happened at 136 and Marshall at 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening, but serious injuries.
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
Tuck’s Truck Hitting the Road for Coffee Service
If you drove past the Express Employment office on North Vermilion in Danville this past Thursday, you may have noticed a trailer in the parking lot. That trailer just happens to be a new way to get your morning coffee. As Kelsey Daniel explains, they had been operating at Tuck’s Cup in Rossville. Now they are changing over to Tuck’s Truck, taking it all on the road.
Rantoul Police: 12-year-old hurt after hit by car
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Friday morning. Officials said the strike happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Marshall Street at 8:22 a.m., adding that the intersection was uncontrolled and did not have crosswalks. The boy was crossing the street when he […]
Police responded to serious I-57 crash, highway open again
Update at 11:31 a.m. All lanes of I-57 have reopened. Update at 9:11 a.m. Vehicles from the incident have been moved, however traffic continues to be heavy at the site of the crash in the northbound lanes. Traffic is being routed onto the University Avenue Exit off of I-57 northbound. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State […]
Third suspect in Decatur murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A third suspect in the August murder of Arrion McClelland has been arrested, the Decatur Police Department announced on Friday. Sergeant Adam Jahraus said Omari Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis on Thursday after spending two months on the run. He is awaiting extradition to Macon County which will happen at […]
Decatur Police share results of successful Halloween Campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Decatur Police Department shared the results of their Halloween fall enforcement campaign to save lives by keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Decatur officers made 10 impaired driving arrests during the enforcement effort. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation. Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois […]
Champaign lane closing next week for gas servicing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Westbound traffic on a street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane next week as Ameren Illinois retires gas service at a building in the area. Crews will close a westbound lane of University Avenue between First and Second Streets to accommodate the retirement of service at 134 East University. […]
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Roof collapse at Watseka funeral home
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — High winds caused a partial roof collapse at the Baier funeral home on West Oak Street in Watseka, Watseka Fire Chief Kenneth Baier confirmed. Awnings and bricks along the sidewalk were ripped apart. No injuries were reported. “Our main concern was to make sure no one was inside and look at […]
Urbana Police identify construction site hit and run suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site. Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race […]
Austin Arraigned on Charges from Indianola Crash that Killed Three
Forty-five year old Anthony S. Austin of Georgetown has been arraigned on charges of two counts of Aggravated DUI resulting in the deaths of two or more people. Austin was arrested in connection with the October 2nd crash at Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola that resulted in the deaths of a father, mother, and 18-year-old daughter from Oxford, Indiana.
Man charged with DUI for crash that killed family of 3
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A Georgetown man has been charged in relation to the crash that killed a family of three on October 2. The parents, 52-year-old Lee Hall and 46-year-old Felisha Hall, as well as their daughter, 18-year-old Madison Hall, were killed in a head on crash shortly after Lee placed 3rd place in the Factory Stock Fall Nationals. The family is survived by their son, Lee Joseph Hall Junior.
