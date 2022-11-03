Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Duck hunters rescued in waters off Fairhaven Township after strong winds strand boats
Authorities in Huron County pulled off a late night water rescue after a trio of duck hunters became stranded by gusty winds Friday evening.
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
WNEM
Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital. The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. Police Chief...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb Midterms Guide: County Proposal Edition
Several counties in the Thumb Area have millage and bond proposals on the November 8th ballot, with most of the measures being renewals of current millages. In Sanilac County for instance, county officials will be asking voters to renew the recently expired Medical Care Facility millage, which provides funds for the facility’s operation. The millage, first approved in 2016, would be renewed at the original 0.20 mills (20 cents for every $1000 of taxable value), and would be levied for six years, until 2027. It’s estimated that almost $340,000 in the first year of the millage being levied, with a portion of the millage possibly being captured by Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities, Downtown Development Authorities (DDA), and local Tax Increment Finance Authorities (TIFA).
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Local proposals, millages populate Sanilac County ballot
There are fourteen proposals on the ballot across Sanilac County, though only one– the Medical Care Facility’s millage renewal– is on ballots county-wide. The others, mostly millages, are more local, with Austin and Bridgehampton Townships both having two millages on their ballot related to road work, with all but one of Bridgehampton’s proposals being renewals of existing road millages. The other townships with road-related millages are Minden and Wheatland Townships, also seeking renewals of current mill rates.
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac races for county clerk and district 6 commissioner seats contested
With election day being about a week from now, Sanilac County will be seeing some changes no matter what the voting tallies. With last year’s redistricting, Sanilac County gained two new county districts, with this year’s election determining those districts’ commissioners. Despite some changes to the districts’ numbering and covered area, commissioners Jon Block, Roger Ballard, Gary Heberling and Bill Sarkella from districts one through four, respectively, will be returning as unopposed incumbents in this election. The major changes come from districts five through seven.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac County mayoral races see few challengers, many incumbents
While Croswell, Deckerville and Lexington get to skip mayoral races this midterm, having held their races two years ago, 10 other communities across Sanilac County will be heading to the polls to decide town leadership next Tuesday. Despite there being ten races, there are only nine incumbents running, with no...
WNEM
Huron Co. man wins $1M Powerball prize
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Doerr, of Ubly, found out he won a $1 million Powerball prize while watching the morning news. The 62-year-old matched the five white balls in the Oct. 19 drawing and won the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Fast Freddie’s, located at 2245 Main St. in Ubly.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
County city council races heating up in Croswell, Deckerville & Applegate
Another aspect of this year’s midterm are city council seats, with some races being much more competitive than others. For instance, Croswell, despite having only three open seats, have six candidates, with incumbents Rob Butler and Mike McMillan running against challengers Cindy Fockler, Sal Hernandez, McEy Neaves and Randy Willis.
Bay City businessman Art Dore dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - Arthur P. Dore, a businessman and “Toughman” who built up a legacy to become a household name in Bay City has died. His daughter Beth Dore posted on social media that he passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. Born on May 1, 1936, Dore was 86 years old when he died.
Prost! opens at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Frankenmuth’s Prost! Wine Bar & Charcuterie has expanded into the Bay City market with a new location at Uptown Bay City. Prost! celebrates its grand opening at Uptown Bay City Thursday, Nov. 3. “It’s very exciting. We’re excited to be part of Bay City...
abc12.com
HS Football - District Finals: Standish-Sterling at Millington
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Millington's Dallas Walsh blocked a PAT and Luke Matusik threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Truk Terbush. Those 2 game-changing plays proved to be the difference for the Cardinals, as they defeated Standish-Sterling, 14-12, in their district championship game.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Cros-Lex, Marlette & Sandusky school board elections highly competitive this midterm
Out of the seven school board elections taking place on Tuesday, November 8th, only three of them are contested. In the school districts of Brown City, Carsonville-Port Sanilac and Peck, all candidates are running unopposed for their board seat, with CPS having two incumbents, Ken Poirier and Renzie Milarch, running for the two open 6-year seats.
MLive.com
With keen ability to take a punch, Art Dore was toughest Toughman of all
BAY CITY, MI – Art Dore got socked in the teeth a time or two. But if he couldn’t take punch, he never would have stuck his nose in the game. And while Dore never donned a pair of gloves the final 65 years of his life, he lived it with a boxer’s mentality. He was always willing to fight, always willing to sweat and toil, always willing to push his limits.
