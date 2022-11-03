Read full article on original website
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings jump 20%, conglomerate buys back another $1 billion in stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. The Omaha-based...
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
There are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
A fund manager with 50 years' experience is beating the S&P 500 this year. How he did it and the stocks he's watching.
Free returns may soon be a thing of the past as retailers roll out stricter policies
With rising costs squeezing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee. Expect more limitations on what can be brought back and when, experts say. Gift buying and gift returning typically go hand in hand. On average, retailers...
Chartmaster: Where yields are headed from here
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on where yields are headed. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Carl Icahn snaps up shares of canning giant Crown. Here’s how he may build value
Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.
European stocks head for broadly lower open as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data
European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets last week, with central banks in focus as...
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Final Trades: DIS, NEM, MLCO & GOVT
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
The Final Call:
The traders make their final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal
Gold prices slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,670.29 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT. Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday...
SocGen profit tops forecast but France lags
The beat was driven by a 12% increase in Global Markets revenues, led by thriving trading in fixed income and currencies. Rising rates as central banks across the globe seek to contain inflation have helped European banks including HSBC, Deutsche Bank and UniCredit report strong results for the quarter. SocGen,...
Why Apple raised the price of the iPhone, but not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
Companies still have way too much office space, and they can't sell it
The amount of commercial real estate available for sub-lease is roughly equal to eight Amazon HQ2 towers. Other than high-use leases such as medical offices and laboratories, few lease holders can find buyers or tenants for unused office space. Companies that own their own campuses will likely wait out the...
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
55% of Americans are behind on saving for retirement—and that's OK
Around 55% of Americans say they're behind on saving for retirement, a recent Bankrate survey found. In many ways, that makes sense. A comfortable retirement can seem like a hopeless goal when you look at commonly recommended savings guidelines. Financial firm Fidelity recommends saving at least the equivalent of your salary by 30, three times your salary by 40, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by 67.
Mark Cuban: Don't use credit cards—if you do, 'you don't want to be rich'
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban suggests you pay off all your credit cards — and then burn them. "If you use credit cards, you don't want to be rich," Cuban said during an interview with personal finance radio personality Dave Ramsey on "The Ramsey Show." Cuban's biggest issue with credit...
