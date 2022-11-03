Jeff Bezos Interested In Teaming Up With Jay-Z To Bid On Commanders, per Report

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders released a statement yesterday which noted that Dan and Tanya Snyder, as well as the rest of the Commanders' ownership group, have hired Bank of America Securities in order to explore options related to selling the team.

Today, according to an article posted on The Washington Times, it now appears two major industry leaders are interested in purchasing the Washington franchise.

First reported by People , Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as well as music icon Jay-Z are in "partnership" talks to possibly purchase the Commanders together.

Bezos has previously shown interest in purchasing an NFL franchise, as he's been mentioned as a potential owner for the Seattle Seahawks.

Due to the sale of the franchise being in its early stages, the source that reported Bezos' interest to The Washington Times has asked to remain anonymous.

The source did say, however, that while "I don’t know if they will partner on it," both Jay-Z and Bezos are interested.

