Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
CNBC
Free returns may soon be a thing of the past as retailers roll out stricter policies
With rising costs squeezing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee. Expect more limitations on what can be brought back and when, experts say. Gift buying and gift returning typically go hand in hand. On average, retailers...
CNBC
European stocks head for broadly lower open as investors gear up for U.S. midterms and inflation data
European markets are set to open in mixed territory on Monday ahead of a busy week in U.S. politics, with the Congressional midterm elections, as well as the latest consumer inflation report. The tepid open comes after a busy week for markets last week, with central banks in focus as...
CNBC
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
CNBC
There are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
A fund manager with 50 years' experience is beating the S&P 500 this year. How he did it and the stocks he's watching.
Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC
Stocks rally but suffer a weekly loss as investors digest payroll numbers, rising rates
Stocks rally but still suffer a loss for the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
CNBC
Op-ed: High-net-worth investors can amplify their charitable impact with a 'recoverable grant'
High-net-worth charitable donors can use a smart tool to support non-profit innovation this giving season. It's called a recoverable grant. The minimum donation size for these grants tends to start around $25,000, well within reach for many high-net-worth philanthropists. But donors and their advisors who consider recoverable grants should ensure...
CNBC
Gold retreats from three-week high as firmer dollar dulls appeal
Gold prices slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,670.29 per ounce, as of 0230 GMT. Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday...
CNBC
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
CNBC
Here's where the jobs are for October 2022 — in one chart
The health care and social assistance sector enjoyed strong gains, adding 71,100 jobs last month. Manufacturing posted a strong month after adding 32,000 jobs, boosted by gains in the durable goods industry. Jobs growth came in better than expected in October thanks in part to strong gains in the manufacturing,...
CNBC
Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade
Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict Covid containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures dropped $1.20, or 1.2%, to $97.37 a barrel by...
CNBC
It's a 'wild west out there': CEO says regulation needed to keep firms in line on sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
CNBC
55% of Americans are behind on saving for retirement—and that's OK
Around 55% of Americans say they're behind on saving for retirement, a recent Bankrate survey found. In many ways, that makes sense. A comfortable retirement can seem like a hopeless goal when you look at commonly recommended savings guidelines. Financial firm Fidelity recommends saving at least the equivalent of your salary by 30, three times your salary by 40, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by 67.
CNBC
The unemployment rate for Black men fell in October, but so did labor force participation
The unemployment rate for Black men fell to 5.3% in October from 5.8% a month earlier, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. That was for the wrong reasons, however — labor force participation and the employment to population ratio fell. Black and Hispanic workers...
CNBC
Opinion: Ron Baron explains his investing philosophy with goal of doubling his money every 5 to 6 years
Ron Baron said he began investing during the 1970s, which was a tumultuous time. As a stockbroker, he recommended small-cap companies, such as Disney and McDonald's, and told clients to sell when the stocks doubled or tripled. But many of these stocks continued to climb. Now, having learned from this...
CNBC
Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
CNBC
Markets need to 're-anchor their thinking': Bank of England chief economist hints that traders have it wrong
The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday. Pill suggested that recent disturbances in the U.K. economy had distorted market expectations for future interest rate hikes. It...
CNBC
The least stressful job that pays over $100K, according to data—and how to get it
Stress on the job is a common phenomenon. A majority of workers, 79%, experience work-related stress month-to-month, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey of 1,501 U.S. adults. Some jobs, however, are less stressful than others. The Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, ranked...
Comments / 0