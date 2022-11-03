Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
Euclid PD searching for endangered missing man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland crews clean up dumping site 2 hours after Troubleshooters call for help
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seeing a city cleaning crew come down Sauer Avenue is something Melvina never thought she’d see. She called the 19 News Troubleshooter team after her calls to the city of Cleveland about the house across the street led to no results. “We pay taxes, can...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements. Updated: 6 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Unsolved mysteries in North Olmsted — 40 boxes of unclaimed remains hidden
A mystery is being solved bit-by-bit in North Olmsted. Boxes stored in the closet of the city service department contain the remains of 40 people who passed away.
cleveland19.com
Tailgate 19 crew on Jim Brown
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Strongsville teenager charged in July crash that killed 2. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m....
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
What the FBI determined after reviewing Cleveland police commander case: I-Team
Records just released to the FOX 8 I-Team show the FBI Public Corruption Task Force reviewed an internal investigation into a Cleveland police commander.
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Car stolen from driver escorting patient into UH cancer center: Officials
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a driver who was escorting a University Hospitals patient to their appointment Thursday morning.
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
FBI seeks tips in 1994 Portage County teen murders
Both victims were teen girls. Their bodies were found at the Berlin Reservoir in Portage County in 1994.
Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
Suspects take weapons, crash into local gun store
Thieves used a stolen car in a daring pre-dawn smash and grab, crashing through the reinforced front of a local gun store.
newyorkbeacon.com
Family of Ohio Man Killed by an Officer While Sleeping Awarded $4.4 Million
A jury decided Tuesday to award the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid, Ohio police officer $4.4 million, according to a report by Cleveland.com. The jury trial decision comes after a wrongful death suit filed after the 2017 incident. Luke Stewart, 23, was sleeping in his...
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
Woman shot dead near Wade Park apartments
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting Friday evening to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
