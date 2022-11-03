ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

sanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student

The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI

