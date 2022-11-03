Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
Guns, drugs, cash seized by Michigan State Police task force in 'Operation Secret Coney'
MSP said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET), an MSP led narcotics task force, raided three Detroit locations following a months-long investigation into illegal drug activity.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
fox2detroit.com
Shelby Township police mourning death of one of their officers
SHELBY TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Shelby Township Police announced the death of one of their officers late Saturday night. Veteran Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell passed away suddenly at the age of 51 while on duty, officials said. Kammerzell was a 17-year member of the police department. "The passing does not...
Farmington Hills man hit, killed on I-75 exit ramp while putting gas in his car
A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after being hit by a car on a Metro Detroit freeway ramp while putting gas in his car early Sunday morning.
Local attorney charged in murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler
A local attorney has now been charged following the murder of a well-known jeweler in metro Detroit.
Man dead after shooting in Clinton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Clinton Township on the north side of Franklin County. A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that at around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 2000 block of Radnor Avenue and found one man who had been shot. […]
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mike Deising, candidate for Marysville City Council, arrested on felony charges
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Halloween issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Lee Deising, a Marysville realtor and candidate in the four-person race for two seats on the Marysville City Council on Nov. 8;. Deising was charged with a felony count of uttering and publishing...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Lexington man is charged after police find body of a woman in bed of pickup truck
A fender-bender last Thursday in Macomb County resulted in a Saturday arrest and then a Tuesday arraignment for a Sanilac County man after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in the bed of the pick-up truck he was driving. Stephen Freeman, age 19 of Lexington, rear-ended another vehicle...
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cause of fire in golf cart barn at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield under investigation
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Firefighters put out a fire at Plum Hollow Country Club in Southfield on Sunday morning. The call about flames seen near 8 Mile and Lahser roads came in at around 6:30 a.m. Fire crews searched the area and found the fire was coming from the country club’s golf cart barn.
Have you seen Davaree? Detroit police searching for teen who left his home Friday evening and never returned
Authorities in Detroit hope to reunite a missing teen with his family after he was last seen leaving his home Friday evening. The Detroit Police Department said Davaree Davis, 14, left his house in area of 20200 block of Woodingham without permission
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
Comments / 0