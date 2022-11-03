ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Houston Chronicle

GOP hopes to weaken Democratic hold on CT General Assembly

Ceci Maher was not surprised to find one freshly transplanted New Yorker after another as she campaigned door to door on a tree-lined street leading up a hill away from the Saugatuck River in Westport. “Brooklyn, mostly,” Maher said. Maher is a Democrat running for the open seat in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Houston Chronicle

Kathy Hochul's campaign to prove her place in New York

NEW YORK - Through the crowd of a Brooklyn farmers market, below the heads of shoppers, passing by a tent selling branches of lavender, a young mother spotted the small, trim frame of Kathy Hochul. The woman leaned down to her two sons. "Say hi! Say hi!" she told them....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Arizona Republicans encourage early voting after warning against it

PHOENIX - For years, the chair of Arizona's Republican Party has led attacks on this swing state's early voting system, warning without evidence that mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes are insecure and unreliable. Kelli Ward urged her followers to instead "wait in line & vote in person." Then, last...
ARIZONA STATE

