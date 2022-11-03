ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Graham Opens Up About What Led to Split With Peter Krause

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Lauren Graham is ready to talk about why she and her longtime partner, 9-1-1 actor Peter Krause, broke up in 2021.

The actress–best known for her role as Lorelai Gilmore in the hit sitcom

–met her former boyfriend on the set of Parenthood back in 2010, but after 11 years, the two called it quits.

Now, a little over a year later, Graham has officially confirmed why the two ended their longwinded relationship. In a recent interview, the 55-year-old revealed that the couple's relationship fell apart due to what she likened to fundamental differences.

"I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there," she told People, "And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people."

Graham continued: “We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

After the two decided to split, the actress moved out of the home they shared and began to move on with her life. Despite feeling convicted in their decision to end their decades-long relationship, Graham admitted that she still grieved the life they once shared–as any respectable human would, especially when a child is involved.

"Any pain still really has its moments. I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected. And yes, I'm in a better place, but it's still just a shame. It's just sad to me."

But she also expressed a bit of gratitude for becoming single in her 50s, saying she's stronger for it, “I knew I was resilient because I just always have been. You take your knocks and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.”

As some may say, time heals all wounds; and Graham is up for finding a new suitor, but it won't be on any dating apps that have popped up over the last 10 or so years.

"You don't get the sense really of what your actual chemistry is," she told the outlet. "You're just getting what game they're playing or what method they use. It's just not the full picture."

So what is the producer and Mighty Ducks actress looking for? It's simple, really.

"Kindness and a sense of humor. At this point, I'm all about having a good time."

