Couple Caught On School Playground, Facing Public Indecency Charges

JACKSON – A married couple are facing public indecency charges after a teacher observed inappropriate conduct at an elementary playground.

Jackson County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 27) to Northview Elementary for the report of two individuals engaging in what appeared to be sexual conduct on the playground of the school, according to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

Deputies arrived to find Austin Nelson, 25, of Greenmeadow Court, Jackson, his wife, Alexis Nelson, 24, and three children on the playground.

Austin became argumentative with deputies when questioned about the alleged sexual conduct. Austin continued to be argumentative and was detained while the investigation continued Northview provided deputies with the video footage of the couple in what appears to be sexual conduct in the presence of their three children and with the potential of being seen by over a hundred grade school children who were attending the Success Program at Northview Elementary, according to the press release.

A witness told deputies that she had been leaving for the day when she walked out the back door to the playground. She noticed a male and female engaged in sexual conduct on the swing. She advised that when she was seen, both individuals zipped their pants up, according to the press release.

The two will be charged with public indecency, Austin was arrested for persistent disorderly and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.