ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Couple Caught On School Playground, Facing Public Indecency Charges

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 3 days ago

JACKSON – A married couple are facing public indecency charges after a teacher observed inappropriate conduct at an elementary playground.

Jackson County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 27) to Northview Elementary for the report of two individuals engaging in what appeared to be sexual conduct on the playground of the school, according to a press release from Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

Deputies arrived to find Austin Nelson, 25, of Greenmeadow Court, Jackson, his wife, Alexis Nelson, 24, and three children on the playground.

Austin became argumentative with deputies when questioned about the alleged sexual conduct. Austin continued to be argumentative and was detained while the investigation continued Northview provided deputies with the video footage of the couple in what appears to be sexual conduct in the presence of their three children and with the potential of being seen by over a hundred grade school children who were attending the Success Program at Northview Elementary, according to the press release.

A witness told deputies that she had been leaving for the day when she walked out the back door to the playground. She noticed a male and female engaged in sexual conduct on the swing. She advised that when she was seen, both individuals zipped their pants up, according to the press release.

The two will be charged with public indecency, Austin was arrested for persistent disorderly and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Comments / 6

Related
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Triple Assault, Armed Car Robber

Friday's Ross County Grand Jury returned all 14 of their cases, with two open. According to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. In one, Chillicothe Police officers responded to Caldwell Street the night of September 10th. A resident said he was on his porch and witnessed a man breaking into cars, and when confronted, the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened him before walking away.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pond in Jackson County

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) – A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a backyard pond near Jackson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 10300 block of Chillicothe Pike, where deputies found a woman administering CPR to the 2-year-old, who was pulled out of a […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement

A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested for rape in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for the rape of a minor in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services contacted deputies Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, after receiving information that a child had been sexually assaulted. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim would have […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man From Hit Skip Assaults Deputies in Pickaway County

Ross County – A man was found in Pickaway County after a hit skip accident that occurred in Clarksburg. According to the Ross county Sheriff they released a BOLO (Be on the look out) for a older model green expedition that had hit a vehicle and kept going. They relayed the info to Pickaway County. Shortly after the Bolo a deputy found the vehicle parked on S R 207 just north of Clarksburg Pike in the north bound lane of travel. ​
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNS

High school student killed on I-64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Pleasant indicted for murder of his grandfather

A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges including aggravated murder in the death of his grandfather. Kace Deleon Pleasant was indicted on Tuesday during a special grand jury hearing. Pleasant is accused of killing his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, on Oct. 26 at their residence at 1217 S. Ninth...
IRONTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash

MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
411
Followers
200
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Published each Wednesday; The Courier has a reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting of the community news serving Vinton and Jackson Counties in Ohio. The Courier, established in 1971, located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio, the county seat of Vinton County, is a multimedia news organization. The Courier began as The Vinton County Courier that was published every Wednesday and over the years has witnessed and been part of many changes in the industry. The Courier delivers with up-to-date online stories and breaking news from around the area, and can be found on racks throughout the counties and at vintonjacksoncourier.com. The Vinton County Courier launched its electronic edition, www.vintonjacksoncourier.com, in 2003 which added access to subscribers and readers 7 days per week. The Courier was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014 and is part of a regional group of publications that are part APG Media of Ohio. In 2018, The Vinton County Courier, expanded its coverage area into Jackson County with a consolidation of staff and subscribers from The Jackson County Times-Journal. At this time the name and paper were rebranded as The Courier. The Courier is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 103 S. Market Street, McArthur, Ohio.

 https://www.vintonjacksoncourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy