Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s quick response to idea of benching Aaron Rodgers

Following an abysmal loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he had considered the possibility of benching four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Week 9’s collapse. According to Matt Reynoldson of WFRV Local 5, LaFleur responded quickly with a response of “no” twice to […] The post Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s quick response to idea of benching Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
ClutchPoints

Even Packers’ beat reporters are in awe at horrendous Lions loss

The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis; after winning three of their first four games to start the season, the team suddenly find themselves in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is the most consecutive losses since all the way back in 2008, when Aaron Rodgers initially began his reign under center. With the trade deadline officially passed and the wide receiving corps still lacking in that marquee-level performer who can make Rodgers’ life a little easier on the outside, the Packers are looking at a short-term schedule that includes the Cowboys, then the Titians, and then the Eagles before their next “easy” game, when they face off against a Chicago Bears team who actually loaded up on additional talent at the deadline in ex-Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Chase Claypool.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns GM Andrew Berry is confident that Deshaun Watson will be prepared for his first appearance in Week 13 but that they won’t ask him to entirely carry their offense. “We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. The Ravens are 5-3 which is good for first place in the lackluster AFC North. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the division with a winning […] The post Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins

Do the Chicago Bears actually have a quarterback? Justin Fields has been playing much better of late, and he’s totally in the zone against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. After a big first half in which he threw two touchdowns and made plays with his legs, he sent Soldier Field and Bears Twitter into […] The post Bears fans lose their minds over Justin Fields’ electric 61-yard TD run vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Damien Harris hit with gutting update for Week 9 vs. Colts

The New England Patriots will be without running back Damien Harris for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in a big blow for the offense. Harris is reportedly dealing with an illness that will prevent him from taking the field in Week 9. With Harris unavailable out of the backfield, it figures to be the […] The post Patriots, Damien Harris hit with gutting update for Week 9 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Refs cost Bears their game vs. Dolphins with one of the worst missed pass interference calls you’ll ever see

For the sixth-time over the past 10 weeks, the Chicago Bears have lost a game. While this may not be the biggest surprise, as the team did trade just away two Pro-Bowl-level defensive talents over the past week and change, this particular loss stings more than most because it almost didn’t happen. No, in a […] The post Refs cost Bears their game vs. Dolphins with one of the worst missed pass interference calls you’ll ever see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers lost a key playmaker during the first quarter of their NFC North rivalry clash against the Detroit Lions, as Romeo Doubs came up lame after making a reception. Doubs was seen hobbling off the field after coming down with the first-down grab, and was later seen heading into the Packers’ medical […] The post Romeo Doubs among multiple Packers injured in first half vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
