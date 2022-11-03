ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5

Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster

Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Batting Around: Do Astros deserve 'dynasty' label after another World Series title?

Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last time we discussed surprise teams in the postseason. This time we're going to tackle the Astros' success after they won their second title in franchise history on Saturday night, taking out the Phillies in six games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger

Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Sets tone in Game 5

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Altuve got the Houston offense started Thursday night, doubling off Noah Syndergaard to begin Game 5 and coming around to score on a single for the game's first run. The 32-year-old has now scored four times in the World Series, and he has reached base safely in four of the five games. After starting the postseason 0-for-23, Altuve is now 10-for-31 over the last seven games, heating up at just the right time for Houston. The veteran is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 6 with the chance to close out the series -- he was 2-for-3 with a double against Wheeler in Game 2.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach to replace Skip Schumaker

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a familiar face on the coaching staff in 2023. Longtime Cardinals slugger and 2011 World Series champion Matt Holliday has rejoined St. Louis as their bench coach, the team announced Sunday. Holliday will replace Skip Schumaker, who was named manager of the Miami Marlins last month, on Oli Marmol's staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves trade for Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard in first move of MLB offseason

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball's offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28...
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy