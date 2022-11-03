Read full article on original website
Astros parade: Houston to celebrate 2022 World Series title on Monday with downtown route
The Houston Astros won their second World Series in six years on Saturday night, downing the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros' title win caps a run that has seen them reach the American League Championship Series in six consecutive falls. They've won four of those pennants, including each of the last two.
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Batting Around: Do Astros deserve 'dynasty' label after another World Series title?
Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last time we discussed surprise teams in the postseason. This time we're going to tackle the Astros' success after they won their second title in franchise history on Saturday night, taking out the Phillies in six games.
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez crushes World Series Game 6 home run to give Astros late lead over Phillies
The Houston Astros entered Saturday night's Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker) just a win away from hoisting the championship trophy. A clutch late-inning home run from left fielder Yordan Alvarez has the Astros well-positioned to claim their second title in the last six years.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
Astros' Jose Altuve: Sets tone in Game 5
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Altuve got the Houston offense started Thursday night, doubling off Noah Syndergaard to begin Game 5 and coming around to score on a single for the game's first run. The 32-year-old has now scored four times in the World Series, and he has reached base safely in four of the five games. After starting the postseason 0-for-23, Altuve is now 10-for-31 over the last seven games, heating up at just the right time for Houston. The veteran is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 6 with the chance to close out the series -- he was 2-for-3 with a double against Wheeler in Game 2.
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
Cardinals hire Matt Holliday as bench coach to replace Skip Schumaker
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a familiar face on the coaching staff in 2023. Longtime Cardinals slugger and 2011 World Series champion Matt Holliday has rejoined St. Louis as their bench coach, the team announced Sunday. Holliday will replace Skip Schumaker, who was named manager of the Miami Marlins last month, on Oli Marmol's staff.
Braves trade for Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard in first move of MLB offseason
The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies agreed to the first trade of Major League Baseball's offseason on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the completion of the World Series. The Braves announced on Twitter that they had obtained outfielder Sam Hilliard in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard, 28...
