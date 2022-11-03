Read full article on original website
Endangered Person Advisory canceled: 12-year-old girl found
The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has cancelled an endangered person advisory from last Tuesday night.
advantagenews.com
Maryville man sought on murder charge
Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
Woman charged for bringing gun into St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a woman who brought a loaded gun into a St. Louis County school earlier this week. Prosecutors have charged Lucille Hunt, 38, with one felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded weapon into a school, bus or premises function in connection with the investigation.
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
‘It’s frustrating’: St. Charles workers react to car crash into store nearby
For the second time in less a month, thieves targeted a St. Charles strip mall by trying to ram a vehicle into a store.
KMOV
Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
Car rams into St. Charles business during attempted burglary
We're getting new video this morning from our Nissan rogue runner of an attempted burglary in St. Charles.
Mother charged in St. Louis AMBER Alert, took child against doctor’s orders
A seriously ill 10-month-old baby at the center of an overnight AMBER Alert was found safe Thursday morning.
KMOV
Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
1 teen dead, 1 woman injured after car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal car crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of a teenage male. It happened on Wednesday at about 3:58 p.m. at the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road. St. Louis County police officers from...
St. Louis County police looking for missing 79-year-old man after he missed doctor's appointment
ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis County are looking for a missing man with COPD who needs his medication. Police are looking for Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Spanish Lake resident who has not been seen at his apartment on Sparkling Lake Drive in a week, and missed a doctor's appointment on Monday.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 22 years in prison for armed robbery of 4 stores and attempting to rob a 5th
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday sentenced a man from St. Louis County, Missouri to 22 years in prison for the armed robbery of four stores and for trying to rob a fifth. Demetrius Smith, 35, pleaded guilty on July 25, just before his jury trial was set...
Sentencing Thursday for St. Charles man found guilty of quadruple murder
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A judge will decide on Thursday whether a St. Charles man will be sentenced to death for murdering four people in 2018. Last month, Emery was found guilty of first-degree murder and 11 other charges in the deaths of his girlfriend, Kate Kasten; her two children; and her mother.
Victim's father reacts to quadruple murder, death penalty case
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — For the first time since a St. Charles man was sentenced to death for murder, a father is speaking out about the sentence. On Thursday, Richard Darren Emery learned his fate after killing his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in 2018. Rick...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Man shoots thief who stole mother-in-law’s car while she was delivering Amazon package, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in Missouri say they have arrested three people in connection with stealing an Amazon driver’s personal vehicle. According to Sunset Hills police, an Amazon driver’s black BMW was stolen Monday around 5 a.m. in a neighborhood when the worker left it running while delivering a package.
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Judge sentences Richard Emery to death for 2018 quadruple murder
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A judge decided on Thursday a St. Charles man will be sentenced to death for murdering four people in 2018. Last month, Richard Emery was found guilty of first-degree murder and 11 other charges for killing his girlfriend, her two children, and her mother.
‘Fresh start’ St. Louis County warrant program begins
St. Louis County is starting a new program today designed to help those with active warrants for minor offenses deal with their situations without having to worry about being arrested.
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer woman killed protecting students in school shooting
Jean Kuczka, who was killed Oct. 24 in a school shooting, died the same way she lived her life – taking care of others, said those who knew her. Kuczka, 61, of Dittmer, a health and physical education teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, stepped in front of the school shooter to protect her students, according to reports from those who were in her classroom at the time.
5 On Your Side
