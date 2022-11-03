ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO

advantagenews.com

Maryville man sought on murder charge

Illinois State Police say they can't find a St. Clair County murder suspect and are asking for the public's help. Troopers say 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you know where he might be, don’t approach him. Call police instead. Rickman’s accused...
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Police look for Maryville man wanted for murder

METRO EAST (KMOV) -- Police are looking for 36-year-old Jermany Rickman of Maryville, who was charged in another man’s killing in August. Illinois State Police allege Rickman killed 30-year-old Demond W. Steward in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in East St. Louis on August 13. Police believe Rickman is armed and dangerous.
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Teen dies after crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A teenager died after a car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said in a report that a Kia Forte was driving northbound near the 9700 block of Halls Ferry Road when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis. The accident happened just before 4 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Two attempt to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Dittmer woman killed protecting students in school shooting

Jean Kuczka, who was killed Oct. 24 in a school shooting, died the same way she lived her life – taking care of others, said those who knew her. Kuczka, 61, of Dittmer, a health and physical education teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, stepped in front of the school shooter to protect her students, according to reports from those who were in her classroom at the time.
DITTMER, MO
