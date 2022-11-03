ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County senior citizens learn about diabetes education

The Lowndes County Extension Office offers a six-session Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for area residents. Currently, some 12 senior citizens who visit the Hayneville Senior Center are participating in DEEP every Tuesday morning. Each class lasts about an hour, said Tana Shealey, Lowndes County’s Extension Office Coordinator. Sometimes they...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Ingram State Technical College to build educational facility at PREP

Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is set to build an education facility at the Perry County Reentry Education Program or PREP, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner, Jr. In a post on his Facebook page, Turner said that the facility will be used to help clients reenter society and...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Strother home, Cemetery Preservation Group win SDCHPS 2022 Beautification Awards

Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) and the Claud and Betty Strother home were the winners of the Selma Dallas County Historical Preservation Society's (SCHPS) 2022 Beautification Awards. “We’re so pleased to be able to find such worthy winners as the Strother home and the Cemetery Preservation Group," said SDCHPS president Linda...
SELMA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Butterfly Bridge breaks ground on phase two, honors Cobb

Ten years after opening its doors to the Chilton County community, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center broke ground on phase two of its facility in Clanton with a ceremony on Nov. 3. Operation “Expanding Our Wings” will add a training and conference center, a forensic medical exam suite, staff offices and additional therapy rooms.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade

Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Beginning Today, Applications for Millbrook’s Operation Blue Santa are Available!

The Millbrook Police Department is pleased to announce the beginning of Blue Santa 2022!. The Millbrook Police Department and their members are proud to support our community and its children through programs such as Blue Santa, Cops N Kids, the Junior Police Academy and many more. Operation Blue Santa is a program in which the Millbrook Police Department, through many sponsors and the hard work of so many people, provide toys for children that may not have anything for Christmas.
MILLBROOK, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Selma, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SELMA, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County commission and engineers address FEMA floodplain violations

Lowndes County commissioners and engineers are working together to address these violations, develop a plan of action, and ensure enforcement by creating a permitting process. The announcement comes after Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives conducted a Community Assistance Visit in Lowndes County to provide technical assistance and assess the county is enforcing floodplain management along the Alabama River on June 8 and 9.
selmasun.com

Free rides being offered to Nov. 8 election locations

If you need a lift to vote in the general election next week on Nov. 8 a free ride service will be available to make it happen. The service is brought by the Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Selma Democracy Center of the Center for Common Ground and Selma Housing Authority.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today

Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
MILLBROOK, AL
selmasun.com

Sunday fire closes Selma Walmart for second time in six weeks

A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart. Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile

A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
MOBILE, AL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL

No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL

