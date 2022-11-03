The Millbrook Police Department is pleased to announce the beginning of Blue Santa 2022!. The Millbrook Police Department and their members are proud to support our community and its children through programs such as Blue Santa, Cops N Kids, the Junior Police Academy and many more. Operation Blue Santa is a program in which the Millbrook Police Department, through many sponsors and the hard work of so many people, provide toys for children that may not have anything for Christmas.

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO