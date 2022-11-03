Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County senior citizens learn about diabetes education
The Lowndes County Extension Office offers a six-session Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for area residents. Currently, some 12 senior citizens who visit the Hayneville Senior Center are participating in DEEP every Tuesday morning. Each class lasts about an hour, said Tana Shealey, Lowndes County’s Extension Office Coordinator. Sometimes they...
selmasun.com
Ingram State Technical College to build educational facility at PREP
Ingram State Technical College (ISTC) is set to build an education facility at the Perry County Reentry Education Program or PREP, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner, Jr. In a post on his Facebook page, Turner said that the facility will be used to help clients reenter society and...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Board of Education Awards Davey Lyon volunteer of the year
Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville celebrated one year of serving community residents Oct. 23 and recognized pastor Davey Lyon, who received an award as Lowndes County Board of Education’s Volunteer of the Year. In May 2022, the BOE recognized community citizens like Lyon along with school...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
WSFA
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
selmasun.com
Strother home, Cemetery Preservation Group win SDCHPS 2022 Beautification Awards
Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) and the Claud and Betty Strother home were the winners of the Selma Dallas County Historical Preservation Society's (SCHPS) 2022 Beautification Awards. “We’re so pleased to be able to find such worthy winners as the Strother home and the Cemetery Preservation Group," said SDCHPS president Linda...
Clanton Advertiser
Butterfly Bridge breaks ground on phase two, honors Cobb
Ten years after opening its doors to the Chilton County community, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center broke ground on phase two of its facility in Clanton with a ceremony on Nov. 3. Operation “Expanding Our Wings” will add a training and conference center, a forensic medical exam suite, staff offices and additional therapy rooms.
aldailynews.com
State residential treatment, training center for parolees expected to open this month
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles expects to open by late this month its new short-term residential center focused on rehabilitation and education in Perry County. Director Cam Ward said the Perry County Probation and Parole Reentry Education Program Center could be a model for future sites, including one for women.
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
selmasun.com
Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade
Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
elmoreautauganews.com
Beginning Today, Applications for Millbrook’s Operation Blue Santa are Available!
The Millbrook Police Department is pleased to announce the beginning of Blue Santa 2022!. The Millbrook Police Department and their members are proud to support our community and its children through programs such as Blue Santa, Cops N Kids, the Junior Police Academy and many more. Operation Blue Santa is a program in which the Millbrook Police Department, through many sponsors and the hard work of so many people, provide toys for children that may not have anything for Christmas.
Selma, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County commission and engineers address FEMA floodplain violations
Lowndes County commissioners and engineers are working together to address these violations, develop a plan of action, and ensure enforcement by creating a permitting process. The announcement comes after Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives conducted a Community Assistance Visit in Lowndes County to provide technical assistance and assess the county is enforcing floodplain management along the Alabama River on June 8 and 9.
selmasun.com
Free rides being offered to Nov. 8 election locations
If you need a lift to vote in the general election next week on Nov. 8 a free ride service will be available to make it happen. The service is brought by the Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Selma Democracy Center of the Center for Common Ground and Selma Housing Authority.
elmoreautauganews.com
Legacy Seafood Market and Barbeque of Millbrook celebrates First Anniversary Today
Legacy Seafood Market opened up their doors to the community on November 4th 2021. Since opening, it has grown into a thriving seafood market, bringing in many customers throughout the River Region area. The market not only sells fresh seafood, but also incorporated barbeque as well. It is located in the Ashton Plaza Shopping Center off of Hwy. 14 in Millbrook. Their hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
selmasun.com
Sunday fire closes Selma Walmart for second time in six weeks
A fire has once again closed the Selma Walmart. Selma Fire Department was called to the store on Highland Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. A public safety official said the fire apparently started in the craft section of the store, near the paper goods aisle where a small fire was set Sept. 30. That fire closed the store for two days.
selmasun.com
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
