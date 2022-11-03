Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community
SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
foxsanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
foxsanantonio.com
Districts worry new state funding won't be enough for their school security needs
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials recently announced $400 million in the funding for security measures in schools. Upgrading doors, windows, fencing and more. But some districts are worried about how far that money will truly go. There are more than a thousand districts in Texas. If you were...
foxsanantonio.com
P.A.M Media Outreach teaches kids the importance of mental health awareness
SAN ANTONIO - P.A.M. Media outreach offers high schools a 9-week program where students are taught how to organize and facilitate a teen summit and here to tell us more about the program is the founder and CEO, Paula Monroe, along with Duane Snape from Chosen for Hope counseling. Monroe...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
foxsanantonio.com
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
foxsanantonio.com
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races
SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Local, national social media influencers recruited by campaigns to get out the vote
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Whether you like it or not, no one is immune from seeing political ads, they can pop up anywhere. A newer campaign tactic from partisan and non-partisan groups: turning to social media influencers to encourage you to get out and vote. Everyone from the White House...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
foxsanantonio.com
Early voting in Bexar County ends Friday
SAN ANTONIO - We're down to the final hours of early voting, which ends Friday at 8 p.m. Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, says the past twelve days have been busy. At the same time, early voter turnout has been lower than expected. Callanen says she hopes this means...
foxsanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose
A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
foxsanantonio.com
Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria
This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
foxsanantonio.com
Blue Cares raffling off special prizes for the 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament
SAN ANTONIO - As we enter the holiday season, many families struggle to make ends meet during this time of year. So, Blue Cares, the Community Outreach for the San Antonio Police Officers Association, is raffling off some items, as part of its 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being hit by Jeep following an argument, police say
LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Leon Valley. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday off Northwest Loop 410 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley Police said they found the man lying in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Learn how to make the perfect charcuterie board
SAN ANTONIO - A local catering company is bringing back its charcuterie board classes in November and December. Tim The Girl Catering will be hosting two charcuterie classes. The interactive charcuterie classes will be hosted by well-known local Chef Tim McDiarmid as well as Chef Jonathan Cliatt. The first class...
