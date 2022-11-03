ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community

SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races

SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife

DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
SPRING, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Early voting in Bexar County ends Friday

SAN ANTONIO - We're down to the final hours of early voting, which ends Friday at 8 p.m. Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, says the past twelve days have been busy. At the same time, early voter turnout has been lower than expected. Callanen says she hopes this means...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria

This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Learn how to make the perfect charcuterie board

SAN ANTONIO - A local catering company is bringing back its charcuterie board classes in November and December. Tim The Girl Catering will be hosting two charcuterie classes. The interactive charcuterie classes will be hosted by well-known local Chef Tim McDiarmid as well as Chef Jonathan Cliatt. The first class...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy