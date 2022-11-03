Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Faber Entrepreneurship Center offers business skills to veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Faber Entrepreneurship Center at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business is working with veterans to educate them about business models and plans. Recently, the center finished a competition where eight teams presented their business ideas and models using the skills...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Second annual Hoodies for Hope aims to “warm up the city” with clothing drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hoodies for Hope is an annual drive where people in the community get together to donate all of the winter month necessities. Organizer Juan “True Dream” Andrews began this initiative with his late mother. Now he is carrying the torch and bringing the effort back after two years.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Online auction happening now for Hoof and Paw
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So many of you share my heart for neglected and abused animals. There are a number of rescue organizations that intervene on behalf of the animals. But who intervenes and helps the rescue groups?. Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society does. The group just kicked off its...
WIS-TV
Nothing’s Down About US: Gearing up for Buddy Walk 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Family Connection SC Buddy Walk is this Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. We caught up with the organization’s ambassador family for this year to talk about how this event promotes inclusion, equity, and community. The Buddy Walk is taking place at 6071 St....
Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend
PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
Flamingos in these South Carolina yards? The purpose is pretty special
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Flamingos are popping up in yards all over Kershaw County for a new fundraiser called "flocking" started by New Life Christian Outreach in Lugoff. The money raised by flocking helps to send those with special needs to "Night To Shine," which is an unforgettable prom experience for people 14 and older.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off and Festival”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-One of South Carolina’s largest BBQ competitions “Pig on the Ridge” is back!. Pig on the Ridge is a two-day event happening this weekend with tons of entertainment, and activities for kids, and vendors. The event is held at 170 S....
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Crawford
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crawford is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Crawford from a local municipal shelter. He was heavily matted and his fur had grown so long you could barely see him under all of it. We even found a fishing hook matted into his fur when we groomed him!
WIS-TV
EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Nov. 8 voters in Sumter County will decide on a proposed sales tax referendum. The referendum is for a one percent sales and use tax within the county that will run for seven years. The current Capital Projects Sales Tax ends on April 30, 2023.
WIS-TV
Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
country1037fm.com
Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant
After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
WIS-TV
Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter confirmed the Mayor Pro Tem has died at 76 years old. City Councilman Thomas Lowery died Wednesday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Lowery served on the council and represented Ward One in the city for over two decades. A spokesperson said Lowery had struggled with his health for years.
WRDW-TV
Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state region is seeing an unusually high number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases this year, even as COVID appears to be on a decline. In fact, South Carolina – which has already seen its first child flu death of the season – and...
South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats. “I didn't initially start out...
WIS-TV
Solar company announces plans for solar farm in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An international renewable energy company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. Ecoplexus says the company is investing $89 million into the project which is intended to be housed at the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
Kershaw County Sheriff's office hires embedded clinician to help with mental health calls
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and Camden Police Department have a new method of responding to mental health calls, as they've officially welcomed a clinician. "Getting to know that person and their family and seeing what's been going on, what is going on," says Christina...
WIS-TV
Irmo firefighters put out structure fire at apartment complex
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Early Saturday morning, the Irmo Fire District responded to a structure fire. Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments. IFD says due to quick work by firefighters the fire was able to be contained to one unit. There...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
