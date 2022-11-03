ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Online auction happening now for Hoof and Paw

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So many of you share my heart for neglected and abused animals. There are a number of rescue organizations that intervene on behalf of the animals. But who intervenes and helps the rescue groups?. Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society does. The group just kicked off its...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Nothing’s Down About US: Gearing up for Buddy Walk 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Family Connection SC Buddy Walk is this Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. We caught up with the organization’s ambassador family for this year to talk about how this event promotes inclusion, equity, and community. The Buddy Walk is taking place at 6071 St....
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Find Some Fun: Pelion Peanut Party is this weekend

PELION, S.C. — We all know the peanut is a staple crop here in South Carolina. According to the USDA, last year peanut production brought in $61.5 million. "Well everybody eats peanuts!," Steve Neese, peanut boiling volunteer said. These brown, salty and round snacks are familiar to people who...
PELION, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Crawford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crawford is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Crawford from a local municipal shelter. He was heavily matted and his fur had grown so long you could barely see him under all of it. We even found a fishing hook matted into his fur when we groomed him!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter School District food described by parents as ‘inedible’

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of Sumter School District (SSD) students are raising concerns over cafeteria food which they describe as unhealthy and inedible. “The food looks nasty, it’s disgusting. It looks like it’s been put in the microwave and pulled back out… it’s not good,” said Ashley, a parent who chose to remain anonymous.
SUMTER, SC
country1037fm.com

Things Should Be Smelling Much Better at A South Carolina Paper Plant

After months of complaints, things should be smelling much better now at a South Carolina paper plant. New-Indy company says it has done everything asked of them by officials to reduce the rotten egg smell in Catawba, South Carolina. Their efforts appear to be working. The South Carolina Department of...
CATAWBA, SC
WIS-TV

Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter confirmed the Mayor Pro Tem has died at 76 years old. City Councilman Thomas Lowery died Wednesday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Lowery served on the council and represented Ward One in the city for over two decades. A spokesperson said Lowery had struggled with his health for years.
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Keeping your kids safe during this deadly flu season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state region is seeing an unusually high number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases this year, even as COVID appears to be on a decline. In fact, South Carolina – which has already seen its first child flu death of the season – and...
GEORGIA STATE
WIS-TV

Solar company announces plans for solar farm in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An international renewable energy company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. Ecoplexus says the company is investing $89 million into the project which is intended to be housed at the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
WIS-TV

Irmo firefighters put out structure fire at apartment complex

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Early Saturday morning, the Irmo Fire District responded to a structure fire. Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments. IFD says due to quick work by firefighters the fire was able to be contained to one unit. There...
IRMO, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC

South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

