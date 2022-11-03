Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon
Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
Crypto Whale Moves $1.58B In Bitcoin, Where The BTC Is Now Being Stored
According to data shared on Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency whale has moved crypto from a wallet that had accumulated over 74,105 Bitcoin BTC/USD worth over $1.58 billion. The BTCs were moved to wallets of unknown origin. In a separate transaction, the whale moved 50,562 BTC, worth nearly $1.08 billion; in another transaction, 23,542 BTC were moved, worth about $505 million.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
bitcoinist.com
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
China Holds $6 Billion Worth Of Crypto, Could 'Kill' Crypto Markets If It Wishes: Analyst
The Chinese government is a “crypto whale” having forfeited digital currencies to the tune of $6 billion to the national treasury in 2019, according to the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain data analytics firm Cyptoquant, Ki Young Ju. Young Ju stated that Chinese authorities seized 194,000...
Investopedia
Fidelity to Start Offering Bitcoin and Ether Trading
Fidelity Investments (FNF) is launching a retail crypto trading platform, starting with zero-commission trading for Bitcoin and Ether. It has opened a waitlist for Fidelity Crypto, a new product for retail customers where they can trade commission-free, with a 1% spread incorporated into trade execution prices. In financial markets, a spread represents the difference between the price users pay for crypto and the price at which the brokerage fills their order.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies To Watch In 2023: Solana, Ripple, and BudBlockz
2022 has been a stellar year for cryptocurrencies as the crypto market touched new highs in terms of trading volumes and prices. Cryptocurrencies have become an integral part of investor portfolios across the world. Their popularity has also paved the way for blockchain assets, like non-fungible assets and meme coins, to carve a niche for themselves. If you want to find a reliable way to figure out promisingcryptocurrencies to invest in, you should start by researching some of the top names like Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
NASDAQ
Gold or Crypto: Which Is the Better Buy?
Don't look now, but the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-is-digital-gold argument is coming back. During the crypto market meltdown, nobody wanted to hear that Bitcoin was digital gold because the price of Bitcoin was tanking. But now that the worst of the crypto market sell-off appears to be behind us, and when the price of Bitcoin appears to have stabilized at about the $20,000 level, traders are once again talking about Bitcoin as a potential safe haven asset.
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
thenewscrypto.com
Fidelity Investments Announces Commission-free Crypto Trading
The trading firm has over $9.9 trillion in assets under management. The company cited client demand for the expanded service in a statement. One of the top brokerages in the world has launched a revolutionary new product for trading cryptocurrencies. For retail customers, Fidelity Investments is introducing commission-free cryptocurrency trading.
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds
While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Dogecoin Outpaces Bitcoin and Ethereum Amid Musk’s Twitter Takeover
The Fed’s announcement of a fourth rate hike this year impeded the growth of the usual weekly leaders BTC and ETH. Crypto markets continued to see green for the second week running. In a typical week, market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) set the pace for everyone else,...
Can Crypto Help Win the Super App War?
From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
