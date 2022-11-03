MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota lottery officials say the state's verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers."After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. "The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night, but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. Powerball announced Tuesday a winning ticket was sold in California, despite earlier announcing there were no winners.MORE: How far could that Powerball jackpot money go? Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The cash option was $997.6 million, according to the game's website.

