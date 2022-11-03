ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota lottery officials say the state's verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers."After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. "The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night, but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. Powerball announced Tuesday a winning ticket was sold in California, despite earlier announcing there were no winners.MORE: How far could that Powerball jackpot money go?  Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The cash option was $997.6 million, according to the game's website.
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states, including two of Iowa’s neighbors, will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
