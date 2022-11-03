Read full article on original website
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Using Your Pickup Truck for This Should Be Illegal In Iowa [OPINION]
At some point in your life, you've seen someone doing this, and we need these people to stop. I was driving home from a Kwik Star in my neighborhood yesterday when I saw this, and every time I see it, it drives me absolutely nuts. I wouldn't consider myself a...
Used casket traded in for cash loan at pawn shop amid cratering economy
A pawnshop in Aurora, Colorado, is reportedly selling a used casket after someone pawned it for a cash loan amid a cratering economy that has tanked because of inflation.
A 62-year-old Michigan said he had to pause the morning news to find out he won $1 million in the lottery
"I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen, and I knew I was a big winner!" Norman Doerr told lottery officials.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Minnesota's verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota lottery officials say the state's verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers."After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. "The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night, but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning. In a statement, Powerball officials said the drawing was delayed because one unidentified lottery wasn't able to "process its sales and player data in time."The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10. Powerball announced Tuesday a winning ticket was sold in California, despite earlier announcing there were no winners.MORE: How far could that Powerball jackpot money go? Winners have the option of collecting the grand prize as an annuity spread over 29 years or a one-time cash payment. The cash option was $997.6 million, according to the game's website.
Nebraska star Myles Farmer suspended for Michigan game after DUI arrest: 'We do not condone that'
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Jospeh suspended star safety Myles Farmer after he was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, Joseph announced Tuesday.
The balance of power
The midterm elections are underway, and one question looms large: Who will win control of Congress? It's Tuesday's news.
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win
"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states
Midterm voters in five states, including two of Iowa’s neighbors, will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Powerball used to have a jackpot limit. Then it exploded
The Powerball lottery jackpot topped $2 billion, making it the largest lotto prize ever.
Iowa Poll: Chuck Grassley widens lead over Mike Franken in US Senate race
© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has gained a double-digit lead over Democrat Mike Franken in the closing days of Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows. ...
