Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
In Kentucky, conservatives warn of 'Roe v. Wade 2.0'
Kentucky progressives are hoping for a repeat of Kansas’ upset vote on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Democratic senatorial nominee Charles Booker travels the state urging voters to go to the polls
Ky. — U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Charles Booker has been traveling across Kentucky for the past two days urging voters to head to the polls. He started the day in Pikeville and returned home to Louisville Saturday night to meet with supporters near the early voting location at the Expo Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting
Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
WCPO
How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky
LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
wkyufm.org
Kentucky Republicans set eyes on last Democratic-held legislative seat in central time zone
The only Democratic seat in the Kentucky General Assembly left in the central time zone is a top target for the GOP in this year’s elections. Democratic State Representative Patti Minter was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Kentucky’s 20th House district contained some of the most diverse precincts in the commonwealth, a reliably Democratic bloc of voters that formed Minton’s core group of supporters in her first two campaigns. That all changed with Republicans in charge of writing new maps for legislative districts after the 2020 census. Minter’s district was surgically redrawn, removing key Democratic areas in favor of Republican-heavy precincts. It was a deliberate attempt to pack Republicans into a district that has sent Democrats to Frankfort for decades, according to Western Kentucky University political science professor Joel Turner.
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
spectrumnews1.com
Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
wufe967.com
What to expect in the Kentucky elections, a state that has become increasingly Republican since 2016
Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
lakercountry.com
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
thecentersquare.com
Beshear says it's not his job to campaign for Kentucky Democratic candidates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear may be a Democrat, but on Thursday, he told reporters his job isn’t to bolster his party’s numbers in the state legislature. “Listen, my job as governor is to be governor for all the people of Kentucky, and my...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting
Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
14news.com
Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion. Some folks like Owensboro...
wdrb.com
Thousands in Jefferson County show up for final day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of more people showed up to early voting polling locations around Jefferson County on Saturday. The lines at Paristown Hall moved very quickly and the average time people were inside was about 10 minutes. Election officials say the turnout has been very high. Some first...
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Comments / 2