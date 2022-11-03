ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters show up for early voting

Another 90,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting Friday, an even bigger number than Thursday's, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In total, 171,868 people voted Thursday and Friday: 82,918 Republicans, 79,497 Democrats and 9,453 Independents. On the first day of early in-person no-excuse voting, which was Thursday,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky

LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky Republicans set eyes on last Democratic-held legislative seat in central time zone

The only Democratic seat in the Kentucky General Assembly left in the central time zone is a top target for the GOP in this year’s elections. Democratic State Representative Patti Minter was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Kentucky’s 20th House district contained some of the most diverse precincts in the commonwealth, a reliably Democratic bloc of voters that formed Minton’s core group of supporters in her first two campaigns. That all changed with Republicans in charge of writing new maps for legislative districts after the 2020 census. Minter’s district was surgically redrawn, removing key Democratic areas in favor of Republican-heavy precincts. It was a deliberate attempt to pack Republicans into a district that has sent Democrats to Frankfort for decades, according to Western Kentucky University political science professor Joel Turner.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

Decision 2022: Paul, Booker face important issues in US Senate race. The race for Kentucky’s U.S. Senate seat has two opponents with drastically different viewpoints facing off. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 7. Updated: 4 hours ago. In this East End district, a Democratic incumbent...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting

Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion. Some folks like Owensboro...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

HARLAN, Ky. — A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV

