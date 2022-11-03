Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in NY, NJ
While no one managed to win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, two people in New York and New Jersey just became each state's most recent millionaires. According to the Powerball website, one ticket in New York matched five of the five white balls drawn for Saturday's drawing, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize.
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Long Island House races could decide control of Congress
The fate of which party has control of Congress after next week's midterm elections could be decided by four races on Long Island. FOX 5 NY takes a closer look.
Comments / 0