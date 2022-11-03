Read full article on original website
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
Crypto Firm Donations Increase as Midterms Approach
Cryptocurrency firms have drastically stepped up their political donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach, hoping a new Congress can offer some protection from increased government regulations. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Nov. 5), crypto companies and their workers have made $73 million in campaign contributions this...
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
DLT Payments Joins Techstars Berlin Accelerator
Web3 payment processing company DLT Payments said it has received $120,000 investment from startup accelerator Techstars Berlin to support its work developing payment solutions for digital assets, stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and accelerate their adoption as payment methods. In a Friday (Nov. 4) press release announcing the...
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
Network International Enables 3DS2 Authentication for UAE Merchants
Network International has announced it is launching a new 3-D Secure 2 (3DS2) authentication solution in collaboration with Mastercard. With the collaboration, 3DS2 authentication using Mastercard’s Smart Interface will now be made available for merchants in the UAE “and beyond” using the N-Genius™ Online payment gateway to process eCommerce transactions, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Meta Reportedly Preparing to Lay Off Thousands
Facebook owner Meta is reportedly set to begin massive layoffs this week, a first at that scale in the company’s history and the latest in a spate of job cuts in the tech sector. According to a Sunday (Nov. 6), Wall Street Journal report, sources familiar with the matter...
Metaverse Alliance Seeks Interoperability Standards as Meta Shareholders Rage
Meta Platforms shareholders are gritting their teeth after CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made little concession to their fears that the social media giant’s ballooning and money-losing metaverse bet is risking Meta’s future. Zuckerberg doubled down during the company’s Oct. 26 earnings call, making clear that metaverse spending will...
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Remittance Marketplace Model Unlocks Payments Innovation for GCC Expats
As elsewhere, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the remittance market has traditionally been dominated by a few major players. According to Amir Fardghassemi, founder and CEO at UAE-based financial super-app Jingle Pay, that lack of competition has contributed to a system where high transaction fees and unreasonable exchange rates are the order of the day.
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail
Bank Transfers Look to Make the Leap From Bill Pay to Retail. The path to broad retail acceptance of online bank transfers may depend on consumers’ willingness to experiment with new payment methods, and PYMNTS’ data suggests the willingness is there: 29% of consumers are very or extremely interested in trying a new payment method.
UK Crypto Firms Will Need FCA Approval to Advertise
The U.K.’s House of Commons on Thursday (Nov. 3) passed new regulations that limit how cryptocurrency assets can be promoted in the country. The latest crypto-focused amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill clarify the bill’s approach to crypto assets and enshrine the powers of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Treasury when it comes to their regulation and legal status.
Crypto Weekly: EMEA Regulators Build up Legal Framework
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the past week, lawmakers have moved to better equip regulators with the tools needed to oversee the cryptocurrency industry. In the United Kingdom, the latest amendments proposed to the Financial Services and Markets Bill will expand the remit of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which will become responsible for regulating all crypto-related activity.
Federal Reserve’s Next 3 Years Include Instant Payments ‘Easy Button’
The term “central bank” brings to mind thoughts of stability, resilience and trust, all things that have been part of the Federal Reserve’s DNA for more than a century. Many people are less aware that the payment systems operated by the Fed facilitate the electronic movement of trillions of dollars between financial institutions every day. And most people may not realize the work underway to leverage cutting-edge technology to further increase the speed of payments, enabling instant payments between people and businesses.
Report: European Parliament Delays Vote on MiCA
The EU’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation looks set to be delayed by several months, with plans for the European Parliament to vote on the law in December now abandoned, Coindesk reported on Friday (Nov. 4). Having published what was meant to be the final text for the...
How Finance Teams Spend 42% of Their Time
Tracking non-payroll spending is a widely known drain on company’s time and resources to the point where getting this niche, costly corner of the accounts payables process under control has become a top mission for many businesses. In a PYMNTS “On the Agenda” conversation, Airbase Vice President of Business...
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Standard Chartered Backs Blockchain Payment Firm Partior
Financial services company Standard Chartered (SC) will invest in Partior, a blockchain-based clearing/settlement platform from Singapore. “Standard Chartered brings to the network its global payments expertise and clearing footprint, significantly strengthening Partior’s international reach and capabilities,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Nov. 3). The deal...
