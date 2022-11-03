Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Roger’s Wish’ blanket drive providing warmth to Bladen County residents
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — An annual blanket drive in Elizabethtown is helping to keep Bladen County residents warm this winter. Friday was the distribution day for donations of blankets and winter wear collected over the past several weeks. Roger’s Wish began in August of 2013 to honor Roger Grunder....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000
Wrightsville, NC (WWAY) — The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The tournament was held October 21st – 29th 2022. Intracoastal Angler hosted the inaugural event where boats fished for 2 days in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Landfall Foundation awards grant to nonprofit
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460. Kids Making It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent juvenile delinquency through woodworking and teaching valuable vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills. Their goal is for the youth they serve to stay in school, stay out of trouble, and transition successfully into either the workforce or college.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Helpers of Our Farm’ holding guided tours of local farm
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A family-friendly event is being held Saturday at a farm in Brunswick County. Guided educational tours are being offered every hour from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., lasting around 45 minutes each. A five dollar donation is suggested per guest. You can learn about the...
WITN
City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
WECT
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
WECT
Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
WITN
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,” he...
