New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6

Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach. According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000

Wrightsville, NC (WWAY) — The first annual Wrightsville Beach Sailfish Tournament raised almost $19,000 to be donated to the Lower Cape Fear Life Care & Hospice. The tournament was held October 21st – 29th 2022. Intracoastal Angler hosted the inaugural event where boats fished for 2 days in...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Landfall Foundation awards grant to nonprofit

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — At their Grant Awards Ceremony yesterday, November 3, the Landfall Foundation awarded Kids Making It a grant in the amount of $7,460. Kids Making It is a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent juvenile delinquency through woodworking and teaching valuable vocational, entrepreneurial and life skills. Their goal is for the youth they serve to stay in school, stay out of trouble, and transition successfully into either the workforce or college.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Helpers of Our Farm’ holding guided tours of local farm

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A family-friendly event is being held Saturday at a farm in Brunswick County. Guided educational tours are being offered every hour from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m., lasting around 45 minutes each. A five dollar donation is suggested per guest. You can learn about the...
BOLIVIA, NC
WITN

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday. The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd. There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s only tree giveaway of season taking place Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees is distributing 1,400 trees this Saturday in its only tree giveaway of the season. The trees will be handed out from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot on Carolina Beach Road. “We are so...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Novant Health holding Save the Date hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the NCWorks Career Center at 1994 South 17th Street. The event is hosted by NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board. The following nursing support, non-clinical...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Thousands take over Ogden Park for two-day Latin festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thousands took over Ogden Park over the weekend to enjoy Latin foods, music, and culture during the 21st Annual Festival Latino. The largest Latino festival in North Carolina was on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic. There were vendors, carnival-themed games for both...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade. Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard. The parade is the Saturday, Nov....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
BEAUFORT, NC

