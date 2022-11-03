Read full article on original website
Milwaukeean puts potato in bowl of Halloween candy and now she's famous
Sarah Ross lives in Saveland Park, a South Side neighborhood in Milwaukee, and for trick-or-treaters this year they had full-sized candy bars – but they also threw a single potato into the bowl. "I thought it would be fun to see the reactions," says Ross. "I saw a post...
The Cluckery celebrates its one-year anniversary with its best Wonka impression
It's been a year since The Cluckery moved into Mequon Pavilions at 10944 N. Port Washington Rd. – and the tasty chicken tenders brand is now celebrating its inaugural anniversary by taking a page out of Willy Wonka's book, hosting a "golden receipt" giveaway. Running today from 11 a.m....
LOOK: Renderings released for another Harbor District Riverwalk segment
The Department of City Development (DCD) has released renderings of a proposed Riverwalk extension in the Harbor District. Work on the nearly three-quarters of a mile extension – mostly along the Kinnickinnic River – alongside the new Komatsu Mining Headquarters building is expected to begin early next year.
What you knead to know: New York style pizza
In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from crackery thin Milwaukee style pies to Chicago-style deep dish – and sussing out the secret sauce behind each one. View the full list of features in the Knead to Know series here. Every pizza technically has roots...
