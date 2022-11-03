Read full article on original website
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
How Screen Time Creates Kid ‘Dopamine Addicts’ With Bad Habits
If iPads, smartphones, and screens seem like drugs for kids, it’s because they have a lot in common with uppers when it comes to a child’s developing brain. Screen time, sugar, and reward all flood kids’ brains with dopamine, the same feel-good chemical released when people do cocaine or see that someone liked their Instagram post. Dopamine feedback loops are an area of increasingly intense concern as scientists grapple with the biological consequences and causes of digital actions.
Teens and tech: New report sees differences in usage depending on family structure
Kids who live with both their own parents use social media and digital technology roughly two hours less a day than their peers who live in stepfamilies or single-parent households. And family structure could also be an important help or hindrance when it comes to enforcing rules around electronic device use.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults—here's the 'rare' skill they all taught their kids
As parents, we all want to raise confident, fearless and resilient kids. But where do we start?. For my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful people. When I asked them what skills they taught their kids at an early age, there was one in particular that they all agreed on: curiosity.
psychologytoday.com
How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues
Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
5 people explain what it's like to live with high-functioning depression
You could have what some people call "high-functioning depression" if your symptoms don't have a major impact on your daily routine and relationships.
PsyPost
Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women
Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
TODAY.com
I'm a couples therapist. These are 5 things I always do in my relationship
After more than two years of a surviving pandemic, you may feel like you're more exhausted and stressed out than ever — and that the strength of your relationships, romantic and otherwise, has been tested. For couples therapist Sinead Smyth with the East Bay Relationship Center in Alameda, California,...
What Is Sleep Divorce and Is It Helpful?
"Sleep divorcing" your partner may benefit both your sleep quality and your relationship.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Most Americans Think Parents Should Be Able to Opt Their Kids Out of Learning Things They Disagree With. That's Terrifying
Support for families opting out of school for differing politics is growing ahead of the midterms
I quit a stressful marketing job that was giving me insomnia and took a warehouse job. I realized other people's opinions don't matter.
Dainis Gzibovskis was chief marketing officer for nine years without ever taking a vacation. He quit to work in a warehouse.
TikTok teaching teens and young adults unhealthy ‘diet culture’
New research shows TikTok videos about exercise and dieting create an unhealthy association between weight loss and health, doing more harm than good to people trying to improve their wellness.
Study finds first direct evidence of a link between low serotonin and depression
Scientists claim to have found the first direct evidence that people with depression have a reduced capacity for releasing serotonin in the brain. The findings from a brain-imaging study reignite a debate within psychiatry over the so-called serotonin hypothesis of depression and challenge the conclusions of an influential review published in July that found “no clear evidence” that low serotonin levels are responsible. The latest work, led by scientists at Imperial College London, suggested that people with depression have a decreased serotonin response.
Forget 'quiet quitting': Now workers are stressing out colleagues with 'quiet constraint'
The workplace trend "quiet quitting" is now followed by "quiet constraint" — workers hold back key information from their teams for a variety of reasons, including competitiveness. Experts weigh in.
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
Phys.org
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
