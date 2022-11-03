ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Well+Good

5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists

You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
Fatherly

How Screen Time Creates Kid ‘Dopamine Addicts’ With Bad Habits

If iPads, smartphones, and screens seem like drugs for kids, it’s because they have a lot in common with uppers when it comes to a child’s developing brain. Screen time, sugar, and reward all flood kids’ brains with dopamine, the same feel-good chemical released when people do cocaine or see that someone liked their Instagram post. Dopamine feedback loops are an area of increasingly intense concern as scientists grapple with the biological consequences and causes of digital actions.
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
PsyPost

Romantic attachment anxiety predicts higher levels of self-objectification over time in both men and women

Feeling anxious about your romantic relationship and fearing abandonment leads to stronger tendencies to sexually objectify yourself, according to new research published in Psychology of Women Quarterly. “My colleagues (Dr. Larissa Terán and Dr. Jennifer Stevens Aubrey) and I were interested in this topic because sexual objectification and self-objectification are...
thedailytexan.com

Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners

A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
The Guardian

Study finds first direct evidence of a link between low serotonin and depression

Scientists claim to have found the first direct evidence that people with depression have a reduced capacity for releasing serotonin in the brain. The findings from a brain-imaging study reignite a debate within psychiatry over the so-called serotonin hypothesis of depression and challenge the conclusions of an influential review published in July that found “no clear evidence” that low serotonin levels are responsible. The latest work, led by scientists at Imperial College London, suggested that people with depression have a decreased serotonin response.
Psych Centra

How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps

Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
Phys.org

How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions

A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.

