ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

FDLE: Woman from Loxahatchee arrested for voting in multiple states

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Loxahatchee was arrested for voting in multiple states. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, voted in the 2020 federal and primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Leslie's Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears

A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida,  and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
KLFY.com

Shark bite reported in Florida panhandle

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.
GULF COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
cbs12.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion, 1 Florida ticket won $1M

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The record Powerball jackpot is growing. No one matched all the numbers on Saturday to win the $1.6 billion jackpot. It's now swelling to $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing on CBS12. It's the 40th straight rollover. Saturday's winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69. The...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE
WCJB

Moving scams targeting new Florida residence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

"Target Zero" to crack down on aggressive, speeding drivers

DAVIE - A new safety campaign in Florida is aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Florida roads by cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving. Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to put an end to bad behavior behind the wheel with "Target Zero." "The campaign is launching to reduce fatalities, especially in those areas of construction zones. We've had a high rise in the number of fatalities," said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda. Bringing the number of fatalities on Florida roadways to zero will be no easy task, especially...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets

Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy