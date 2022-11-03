Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
Man fatally shot in Fort Pierce ID'd
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office detectives have identified a man who was fatally shot in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning.
cbs12.com
FDLE: Woman from Loxahatchee arrested for voting in multiple states
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Loxahatchee was arrested for voting in multiple states. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, voted in the 2020 federal and primary elections in Florida and Alaska. Leslie's Alaska votes were submitted by absentee ballot, and her Florida votes were submitted early and in person in Palm Beach County.
Central Florida counties warn residents to stay off the beach as tropical system nears
A tropical low-pressure system is heading for the eastern coast of Florida, and officials are warning residents and visitors alike to stay off the beach when it arrives. Flagler County and Volusia County officials have issued warnings against being anywhere near the ocean when the system's effects arrive. This as-yet unformed system will bring high tides, extreme surf and high winds to the area beginning on Sunday.
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of tropical system heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
Florida Health Department Challenged On Pot Licenses
Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon
floridainsider.com
Central Florida visitors and residents urged to stay away from beaches ahead of storm
Storm forming over Florida beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Holly Mazour. Over the past week, hurricanes have been quickly developing in the Atlantic. Despite the fact that Hurricanes Lisa and Martin had little effect on Florida, a new disturbance is building up in the Atlantic and might potentially affect Florida in some areas.
KLFY.com
Shark bite reported in Florida panhandle
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County officials said a man is in stable condition after he was bitten by a shark Thursday. The South Gulf County Fire and Rescue volunteer fire department reported that they responded to an area north of the rocks along Cape San Blas after an adult man was bitten in the leg around 2:30 p.m. (CT). The man was assisted by firefighters, along with members of the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf County EMS.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old Florida girl last seen Oct. 16
OLD TOWN, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in mid-October. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Demiah Appling was last seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
fox13news.com
Deputy captures 10-foot, 75-pound boa constrictor in Florida neighborhood
TALL PINES, Fla. - You've heard about snakes on a plane, but what about snakes in your neighborhood?. A massive, 10-foot-long, 75-pound boa constrictor was captured by a deputy in a St. Lucie County, Florida, neighborhood with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Agriculture Deputy Clay Mangrum...
Disturbance near Puerto Rico could head for Florida’s east coast, develop into tropical storm this week
Storm activity near Puerto Rico could end up impacting Florida's east coast this week, the National Hurricane Center.
fox35orlando.com
$43,000 worth of cocaine washes up along Florida coastline
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Border Patrol agents found three pounds of cocaine when they opened a suspicious package that washed up near the coastline of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Tuesday. Officials said the amount of cocaine found has an estimated street value of $43,000. It will be processed for seizure.
Florida man fatally shoots girlfriend and 3 of her family members
Authorities say 23-year-old Shavell Jones shot and killed his girlfriend and three of her family members, including a 4-year-old child, before shooting himself. Police say if Jones survives, he will be charged in the killings. WESH's Gail Paschall-Brown reports.Nov. 5, 2022.
cbs12.com
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion, 1 Florida ticket won $1M
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The record Powerball jackpot is growing. No one matched all the numbers on Saturday to win the $1.6 billion jackpot. It's now swelling to $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing on CBS12. It's the 40th straight rollover. Saturday's winning numbers are 28-45-53-56-69. The...
cbs12.com
Surge in patients seeking mental health care stressing hospitals
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — Many hospitals are understaffed, overwhelmed and scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. In Washington state's busiest hospitals, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care, officials said.
WCJB
Moving scams targeting new Florida residence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As people continue to move to Florida, they are being warned about moving scams. The state of Florida recently recovered 27 million dollars in fines and restitution against 19 moving companies. Attorney General Ashley Moody says fraudulent moving firms are targeting people moving to Florida, which...
"Target Zero" to crack down on aggressive, speeding drivers
DAVIE - A new safety campaign in Florida is aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Florida roads by cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving. Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to put an end to bad behavior behind the wheel with "Target Zero." "The campaign is launching to reduce fatalities, especially in those areas of construction zones. We've had a high rise in the number of fatalities," said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda. Bringing the number of fatalities on Florida roadways to zero will be no easy task, especially...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: These stores have sold jackpot winning tickets in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The winning numbers for the record-setting $1.6B Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night. They are: 28 45 53 56 69 20. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is now the largest Powerball jackpot ever. While many people dreaming of hitting it big plan out which numbers they'll play, it seems like where you buy your tickets can also impact your chances.
