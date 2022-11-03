Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Itoo Society highlights Lebanese culture in 95th annual supper
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 9th annual supper Saturday and Sunday. The group held a carryout dinner Sunday highlighting the Lebanese culture. Thousands came out and dined at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road. The traditional Lebanese menu featured cabbage rolls, baked kibbeh, chicken and rice, and baklava.
25newsnow.com
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
25newsnow.com
2022 Festival of Lights Queen crowned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new Festival of Lights Queen was just crowned Sunday. Magge Cowen walked away with the crown, sash and scepter. This was the 35th year for the competition in which the contestants, from East Peoria, are judged on their poise, personality, appearance and composure as they answer a series of onstage questions.
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
25newsnow.com
Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
Central Illinois Proud
The Baby Fold needs volunteers for Fest of Trees
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Baby Fold is prepared to host its annual holiday fundraiser the weekend before Thanksgiving. The Festival of Trees is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds from the auction go directly back to help Central Illinois families that benefit from The Baby Fold’s services.
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicks off
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon at the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Families who came out enjoyed hot chocolate, face painting, cookie decorating, and coloring. Along with lighting up the tree, those with the Salvation Army announced this year’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Scottish Rite Theater celebrates 1-year anniversary
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Scottish Rite Theater is celebrating its one-year anniversary of being open. Since being remodeled in 2020, the theater has added restrooms, an A.D.A-approved wheelchair lift, an elevator, air conditioning, and a V.I.P seating area. The theater has put on performances from bands and light...
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
25newsnow.com
Local business plans for expansion after experiencing flooding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After flooding caused damaged to the facility, a local business is expanding its location in East Peoria. Back in September, a water main break caused flooding at Ashely Furniture on Knoxville. About 75% of the product on the show room floor had to be removed,...
Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Morton for holiday season
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing a new experience to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street in the Dairy Queen parking lot, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. […]
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for a fun way to kick off November? Consider checking out the following events:. Mandy Roeing is opening her art studio and gallery with a celebration that features refreshments and a drawing to win a free, framed print of one of Mandy's paintings. The gallery will feature original artwork,...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Halloween @ Soderstrom Castle
Until last weekend I had never heard of or seen the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights. I happened upon it on facecrack and noticed they were having a Halloween event there last Monday. It started at 5pm on Monday and went into the night with light shows,...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Comments / 0