City of Cape Coral received approval from the state of Florida to begin debris cleanup in canals Monday. Crews will begin clearing debris that can be accessed from land, such as downed trees and items on the shoreline. Debris will be removed from the water using barges at a later date. Since debris collection began on Oct. 5, the city’s debris contractor has removed 21,175 truckloads of hurricane debris from the streets, totaling more than 1 million cubic yards. The debris collected could cover 160 football fields at 3 feet high.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO