Dawson: I will reform Congress and reduce spending if elected
When former President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his 1936 re-nomination acceptance speech, he spoke of forgiveness for a government acting with good intentions: “Governments can err, Presidents do make mistakes … Better the occasional faults of a Government that lives in a spirit of charity than the consistent omissions of a Government frozen in the ice of its own indifference.” In other words, Americans should feel comforted that their government is compassionate despite its failings. President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse are continuing FDR’s policies of promoting stated good intentions over results.
Vail Resorts hires former Obama White House staffer as its first chief public affairs officer
Vail Resorts announced Thursday that Kenny Thompson, Jr. would join the company as its first chief public affairs officer, a newly created role in which Thompson will oversee government relations, community relations, communications, sustainability and the company’s social responsibility platform, EpicPromise. “Kenny shares our company’s values, including Do Good,...
WineInk: Wine is on the ballot in this year’s election
I know. Just watching the television advertisements is enough to drive one to drink. This is the time of year when our democracy goes crazy with messages of obfuscation, as the candidates and supporters of various issues blanket airwaves with confusing ads with the seeming intent of befuddling the voting public. And, that’s not the worst of it. The hate ads and the attack ads that pit people against each other are absolutely vile.
Biden says democracy at stake as Republicans eye 'red wave'
President Joe Biden pulled out the stops Sunday to mobilize US voters in defense of democracy, hoping to counter a Republican "red wave" in this week's midterms that could help set Donald Trump on a course back to the White House. We will be back to where Trump ended."
